New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer (12) breaks up a pass meant for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

New York Giants free safety Antoine Bethea upends Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) completes the pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins ahead of New York Giants cornerback Grant Haley (34) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Tuzar Skipper #54 of the New York Giants celebrates after recovering a fumble by Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants reacts after missing a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings breaks up a pass in the first half intended for Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants dives for an over thrown pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the football against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.