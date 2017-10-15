Giants vs. Broncos

The Giants got their first win of the season, 23-10, in a Week 6 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15, 2017, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison hauls down Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian for a sack during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins reacts with teammate Donte Deayon, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, center, can't hold on to a pass as free safety Darian Thompson and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, left, and teammate wide receiver Bennie Fowler react during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler, right, can't make the end zone catch as New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins, center, runs after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants tight end Evan Engram scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos passes against the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs the offense against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants stands with his and teammates' arms locked during the national anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian regains the football after bobbling it during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Kicker Aldrick Rosas of the New York Giants celebrates a first quarter field goal with Brad Wing during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants is sacked by outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett #48 of the Denver Broncos in the red zone on third down in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants passes against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) (Credit: AP / Joe Mahoney) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey) New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds) Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Quarterback Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos talks with other players as players warm up before a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds) Quarterback Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos warms up as backup Quarterback Brock Osweiler of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.

(Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) (Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford) Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy stands on he field as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver.