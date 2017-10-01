Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Giants fell to 0-4 with a 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes breaks up a pass intedned for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate celebrates his 14-yard touchdown reception against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain celebrates after the team defeated the New York Giants 25-23 during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has a pass knocked away by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk celebrates his game-winining field goal as time expires with punter Bryan Anger during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate catches a 14-yard touchdown pass in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes and outside linebacker Adarius Glanton after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison scores on a 2-yard touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cameron Lynch and Giants' Jerell Adams during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, right, celebrates with running back Shane Vereen after Gallman caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) New York Giants running back Paul Perkins slips away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the New York Giants in the second quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with quarterback Jameis Winston after hauling in a touchdown pass from Winston during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on October 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets fans before a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hauls in a pass in front of cornerback Eli Apple of the New York Giants for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Eli Manning of the New York Giants scrambles for a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs through the end zone in front of cornerback Eli Apple of the New York Giants after hauling in a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Defensive end Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants takes a knee as joins the rest of his teammates in locking arms during the playing of the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Defensive tackle Damon Harrison of the New York Giants and strong safety Landon Collins lock arms and raise their right fists into the air during the playing of the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Blanco) Running back Paul Perkins of the New York Giants is stopped by defensive tackle Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a carry in the first quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Head coach Dirk Koetter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is hit by New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins after a reception during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning scores on a 14-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, right, celebrates with tight end O.J. Howard after Howard caught a 58-yard touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall loses the football after getting hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes and safety Justin Evans during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans celebrates his touchdown reception with Demar Dotson during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers is stopped by New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants, from left, Roger Lewis, Odell Beckham and Jerell Adams lock arms during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans pulls in a six-yard touchdown reception in front of New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson grabs Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers by the facemask on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Jacquizz Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks a tackle against Olivier Vernon of the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard pulls in a 58-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) (Credit: AP / Jason Behnken) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass as he is pressured by New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, outside linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a six-yard touchdown reception against Eli Apple of the New York Giants in the first quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) (Credit: AP / Phelan Ebenhack) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins) Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla.