Giants vs. Chargers

The Giants fell to 0-5 after a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 5 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Dwayne Harris #17 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants is helped off the field after being injured on a play in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa takes a breath after he rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa reacts after he rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Linebacker Keenan Robinson #57 of the New York Giants tackles tight end Antonio Gates #85 of the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers calls signals against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants president John Mara looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning directs his offense against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks onto the field for warmup before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants drops a pass in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looks on from the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Defensive tackle Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman runs the football pursued by Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Adrian Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't reach the pass in the end zone from quarterback Eli Manning against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa starts his 23-yard rush for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers upends cornerback Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants after making a catch at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants attempts to catch the ball and is injured on the play in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is down on the field after being sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa as Giants offensive tackle Justin Pugh offers a hand during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is about to be sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks for the snap during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Wide receiver Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants reacts after being injured on a play in the second quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Mike Stobe) (Credit: Mike Stobe) Running back Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers upends cornerback Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants after making a catch at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning drops back to pass the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the football against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa rushes 23 yards for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.