Giants vs. Cowboys moved to — gasp! — 1 p.m.

Romeo Okwara of the New York Giants sacks

Romeo Okwara of the New York Giants sacks Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock  tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Add another indignity to the Giants’ season.

The home game against the Cowboys on Dec. 10 has been flexed backward to a 1 p.m. start from its originally scheduled 4:25 kickoff on Fox.

That two of the league’s supposed ratings powerhouses would become so irrelevant as to play this late in the season in such a pedestrian timeslot — they have not played a 1 p.m. game in December since 2005 — speaks to how low the two teams have fallen and how little respect these 2-9 Giants garner in NFL broadcasting circles.

The Seahawks-Jaguars game — yes, Tom Cougjlin’s Jaguars — will take the place of the Giants-Cowboys game at 4:25 that day, but most of the country will watch what could very well be an NFC playoff preview when the Eagles play at the Rams in Los Angeles. Moving the Giants-Cowboys game allows Fox to put that enticing showdown in more homes in the New York and Texas markets.

The Giants-Cowboys games have been such ratings catnip for the networks that they are almost always played in prime time. The Giants regularly play at Dallas in the first week or two of the season in front of a national audience.

This isn’t all the Giants’ fault. Besides the Giants’ losing, the Cowboys also have hit the skids. Dallas, without Ezekiel Elliott, has lost three in a row by a combined score of 92-22.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

