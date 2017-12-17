TODAY'S PAPER
Giants vs. Eagles

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Giants came up short against the Eagles, 34-29, at MetLife stadium on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles waves to
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles waves to the crowd after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Tavares King of the New York Giants leaps
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Tavares King of the New York Giants leaps into the end zone for third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants runs off the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Nelson Agholor of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Nelson Agholor of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Tavares King of the New York Giants celebrates
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Tavares King of the New York Giants celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammate Wayne Gillman against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Evan Engram of the New York Giants can't
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Evan Engram of the New York Giants can't come up with a reception in the end zone during the second quarter against Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles hauls a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles hauls a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Ross Cockrell of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Tavares King of the New York Giants catches
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Tavares King of the New York Giants catches a first quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants is
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants is sacked in the second quarter by Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Evan Engram of the New York Giants runs
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Evan Engram of the New York Giants runs with the ball after the catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks tp pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants lays
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Eli Manning of the New York Giants lays on the field after being knocked down during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Roger Lewis of the New York Giants catches
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Roger Lewis of the New York Giants catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Brad Wing of the New York Giants looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brad Wing of the New York Giants looks on after a punt was blocked in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to
Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles with teammates Rhett Ellison #85 and Ereck Flowers at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Tavarres King of the New York Giants celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tavarres King of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles with teammate Eli Manning at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eli Manning of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants runs
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Orleans Darkwa of the New York Giants runs in a touchdown in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dec. 17, 2017.

