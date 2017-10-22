Giants vs. Seahawks

The Giants hosted the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 7 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.
Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks attempts a pass late in the first quarter as Kerry Wynn of the New York Giants is tripped up by Thomas Rawls at MetLife Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass intended for Tavarres King of the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Eli Apple of the New York Giants celebrates with teammate Donte Deayon after a goal line stop on the first play of the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Janoris Jenkins of the New York Giants defends against Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks late in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled trying to leap over Landon Collins of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass th ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Damon Harrison of the New York Giants signals first down after a penalty is call against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Evan Engram of the New York Giants celebrates with D.J. Fluke after catching a second quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Evan Engram of the New York Giants catches a second quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Landon Collins of the New York Giants runs with the ball after recovering a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks runs against Devon Kennard and Eli Apple of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Landon Collins of the New York Giants reacts during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Evan Engram of the New York Giants celebrates with Eli Manning after catching a second quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is sacked by Nat Berhe of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
Darian Thompson of the New York Giants puts pressure on Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 22, 2017.
