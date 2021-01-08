For the second week in a row, the Giants will be watching Washington play a primetime game of interest to them.

Last week it was the regular season finale against Philadelphia in which the Giants’ playoff hopes hinged on a Washington loss. Doug Pederson and Nate Sudfeld took care of that. This week, it will be the NFC wild-card game with Washington hosting Tampa Bay on Saturday night. The Giants won’t have a particular rooting interest in that contest, but there will undoubtedly be many who watch and think: That could have been us.

Had the Giants won just one more game this season, they would have been hosting the Bucs. They would have been gearing up for Tom Brady and Jason Pierre-Paul and Todd Bowles and all the other juicy storylines that would have surrounded the matchup.

And while it was that Eagles flop last Sunday that ultimately made them spectators to the postseason, and Joe Judge’s lecture on playing to win each and every game to its fullest was heard by some as unearned griping by a six-win team, the Giants know there were plenty of opportunities for them to have avoided such a precarious position in Week 17… and a seat on the sofa in Week 18.

"The reason we didn’t make the playoffs is we didn’t win enough games," co-owner John Mara said this week. "We had to win one more game to get into the playoffs. That’s on us. We can’t blame that on anybody else.

"We would have taken it, but we didn’t deserve to be there."

Washington, though, does. Even with their slightly-better-than-the-Giants 7-9 record. Even while they prepare to face the greatest quarterback of all time with the virtual assurance that he will not be pulled for Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a close game.

The Giants would have taken it. Washington took it.

"You play who’s out there," Washington coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week when his division title was overshadowed by the controversy the Eagles kicked up. "I’m not apologizing for winning… A lot of people are happy about [the Eagles’ quarterback decision], a lot of people aren’t happy about it, and that’s just tough. So many things have happened in this world that are tough, that are hard. This is just a game that we’re playing, and we play the game as it comes to us. And I’m not going to apologize."

Rivera knows that feeling, of being in the playoffs when the rest of the world is looking at the berth with skepticism and having to defend your right to be there. He was the coach of the 2014 Panthers who won the NFC South with a 7-8-1 record, the last NFL team to reach the postseason with more losses than victories. They went on to beat the 11-win Cardinals in the wild-card round.

Those Panthers, despite their losing record, were a more polished and experienced team than he has now. They were 12-4 in 2013. Washington was 3-13 a year ago. They had just hired Rivera. They thought they had a future franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins who had just wrapped up his rookie season. Alex Smith, who may start at quarterback for them on Saturday night, wasn’t sure he would ever be able to walk.

And now they are facing Brady and his campaign to prove he can win it all without Bill Belichick after Belichick spent the past 17 weeks proving he certainly couldn’t do so without Brady.

"That’s alright, giving us a chance is all we want," Rivera said. "All you need is hope… That’s why we’re going to show up Saturday night and play hard. That’s the only thing we can do. We can’t do anything else. We can’t run and hide. We’ll show up, we’ll go out on the football field, and when the ball’s kicked off, we’ll play for 60 minutes and see."

If Washington gets trounced, the Giants will reflect on their regular-season game against the Bucs when they lost one of their many heartbreakers, 25-23, and likely believe they could have done much better than their division rival. If Washington wins, they’ll think about the two times they beat Washington themselves and wonder if it could have been them, not Washington, advancing to the divisional round.

It’s a no-win situation for the Giants.

What’s worse, it’s a no-play situation for them as well.