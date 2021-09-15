Long break will feel much better if Giants are 1-1 instead of 0-2

The Giants had a lot to cram into their short week.

With only four days between their loss to the Broncos and their Week 2 contest in Washington on Thursday night there was a premium placed on urgency and efficiency. Everything moved so quickly that when they showed up at the building on Monday they were immediately told by Joe Judge to treat the day like a Thursday of a normal week, a strange but not unusual NFL construct to help everyone make sense of the calendar and the to-do list.

Down in Washington they were dealing with the same early deadlines.

The good news for both teams is that on the other side of this rigamarole comes a few days to catch a collective breath. The players will get the weekend off to recover from the physical strains of two football games in a five-day span. Extra time away is always welcomed, even when it comes this early in the season.

The bad news? Only one team will get to enjoy it. That’s the team that comes away with a victory and is able to even its record at 1-1 after both lost their openers.

The other team will have to carry the heavy yoke of an 0-2 record that much longer.

"A win is definitely better than a loss, especially going into some off time," Giants cornerback James Bradberry said. "You want to feel good going into that off time building momentum into the next week, so a win would be crucial for us."

Crucial in so many ways. The first two games of a season are always the biggest tell for the rest of the year. Two wins certainly won’t lock anyone into a playoff berth, and splitting the contests leaves the door open for a variety of outcomes in the next few months, but going 0-2 has long been an NFL albatross. There have been 118 teams that started 0-2 or worse between 2007 – the year the Giants started 0-2 and won the Super Bowl – and 2020. Only 12 of those slow starters made the postseason, or about 10%. In six of those 14 seasons, including the last two, and even with an \expanded playoff bracket last year, no team that began 0-2 made it.

The loser on Thursday will hear about those overwhelming odds for 10 straight days.

"We’ve got to do a good job coming back, learning from the things that happened on Sunday, and making sure we correct them and move forward," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. "We treat it one week at a time and focus our full efforts on Washington and getting a win this week."

Still, Jones was unable to dismiss the significance of avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start, something he has never been able to sidestep in his career.

"It’s certainly big," he said.

Judge often equates the season to a rollercoaster. That hasn’t been an accurate metaphor for the Giants the last few years. Rollercoasters, at some point, go up. The Giants' seasons have started more like a freefall ride the past few years. Last season, they were 0-5 (and then 1-7), the third time in the past eight years in which they lost five or more games to start their schedule. They have been saddled with 0-2 starts in each of the past four seasons.

"We literally have an entire season ahead of us," Judge said after Sunday’s 27-13 defeat. "Any other year it was 16 games [in a season]. And we have 16 games ahead of us that we have to improve week by week and keep climbing and make sure we're the best team we can be."

Being 1-1 heading into this weekend may not seem like much of an accomplishment for the Giants, but given their recent history and the external gloominess that quickly ensconced the team after its Week 1 loss to Denver, it would certainly provide some much-needed lift. A quick glance at how the Cowboys and Eagles looked in their openers – although only the Eagles managed a victory – suggests that this will not be another season of embarrassing football for the NFC East. Last year things were so dreadful the Giants had a legitimate chance to win the division with a 6-10 record. Washington won it at 7-9.

As for that short turnaround, some players suggested it is actually a positive. Center Nick Gates noted that having the Thursday night game in Week 2 is helpful because when it happens later in the season players are sometimes more battered and worn down and it can be harder to rally. That isn’t the case for everyone – "I don’t think the schedule is ideal," running back Saquon Barkley said this week about coming back from ACL surgery and having to play twice in a small window – but for most it will be the case.

"Guys will definitely be ready," safety Jabrill Peppers said of the compact timeline. "We’re professionals, that comes in your job description. You have to be ready to go each and every week, no matter if it’s three days, four days or a whole week. It doesn’t matter."

There is also the benefit of getting a chance to erase the negativity of the Week 1 loss.

"I've been in this league long enough to know that good teams will look at this short turnaround as an opportunity to get that bad taste out of our mouths," said defensive lineman Leonard Williams. "The faster we're able to play a game and get a win under our belt, the faster we can move on from the loss that we just had the past week… We’re trying to be optimistic and opportunists about it, looking at it as an opportunity."

An opportunity to kick back and get an early reset before the rest of the schedule unfolds if they win. But the possibility of spending a week and a half in 0-2 jail if they don’t.