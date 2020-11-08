The Giants continue to learn that turnovers decide games in the NFL.

At least this time they were the ones forcing them and were able to hang on for the win.

They recorded five of them — three in the first half that led to 10 points and two fourth-quarter interceptions to help seal the victory — to record a 23-20 win over Washington at FedEx Field. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, played without a turnover for the first time this season and just the second time in his career.

The win improved the Giants to 2-7 and kept them in the conversation in the NFC East. Washington fell to 2-6.

Jabrill Peppers picked off backup quarterback Alex Smith with 2:18 remaining with Washington just about in range to attempt a tying field goal. The offense went three-and-out, taking just 16 seconds off the clock before Washington had the ball at its 28 off a punt with 1:48 left. That left it to the defense and Logan Ryan picked off Smith with 1:15 left to nail it down.

Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards. Smith, who replaced Kyle Allen after he left with what appeared to be a fractured ankle, completed 24 of 32 for 325 yards and his first TD pass in two years to nearly engineer the comeback.

It didn’t take long for the Giants to take advantage of Washington mistakes. They fumbled on their first offensive snap and after a series of opportunities to recover it themselves Peppers was able to flop on it at the Giants' 19. The Giants kicked a field goal off the turnover to go up 3-0.

On their next possession the Giants punted, but the kick was muffed as Cam Brown and Corey Ballentine converged on returner Isaiah Wright to force the fumble that was recovered by Madre Harper at the Washingon 16. Four plays later Wayne Gallman walked into the end zone from the 2 for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

The teams traded field goals early in the second quarter to make it 13-3 before Jones hit Evan Engram for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:05 left in the half to go ahead 20-3. Blake Martinez kept the score that way at the half with an interception in the final minute.

Washington started showing life in the third quarter and opened the period going 75 yards on six plays to close to 20-10. The teams again traded field goals and the Giants headed into the fourth quarter with a 23-13 advantage.

The Giants had a chance to extend it with a field goal, but Engram dropped an easy pass and they had to punt. Washington turned that possession into points when Smith hit Terry McLaurin for a 68-yard touchdown. Isaac Yiadom missed the tackle, Ryan overran the play, and McLaurin was able to sprint into the end zone to make it a perilous 23-20 Giants lead with 10:24 remaining.

The Giants drove to field-goal range again after that score, but an offensive pass interference penalty against Engram pushed them back. Then Jones was sacked and fumbled (he recovered it himself but lost 10 yards), was tackled for a loss on a keeper, and the Giants punted to Washington with 5:12 remaining.