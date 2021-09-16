LANDOVER, Md. — A crazy game ended with a familiar refrain: A Giants loss.

This time the heartbreaker ended with four lead changes in the final five minutes, the last of which giving Washington a 30-29 win on a 43-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins as time expired. Hopkins had missed a 48-yard attempt as the clock ran out but Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside and Washington got another crack at capping it’s 11-play, 50-yard game-winning drive that took two minutes.

The Giants are 0-2 for the fifth straight season and eight of the last nine.

The loss came on a night when Daniel Jones was nearly perfect … but few other Giants came close. Jones ran for a touchdown and threw for another but had one long touchdown run negated by a holding penalty against C.J. Board and saw a fourth-quarter pass to a wide-open Darius Slayton dropped in the end zone. Both of those drives resulted in field goals rather than touchdowns.

Graham Gano kicked a 55-yarder after the Slayton drop to put the Giants ahead 26-20 with 4:50 remaining. But Washington retook the lead on a sizzling two-play drive. Taylor Heinicke hit J.D. McKissic for a 56-yard gain over linebacker Tar Crowder and then found Ricky Seals-Jones for a 19-yard touchdown over Adoree’ Jackson to make it 27-26 with 4:33 left.

The Giants punted with 3:13 left, uncertain they would ever get the football back. Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry made sure they did.

After being tormented by Terry McLaurin for most of the night, Bradberry made the biggest defensive play of the young season when he jumped a route and intercepted an ill-advised second-and-7 pass from Taylor Heinkicke with 2:16 remaining. That gave the Giants the ball at the 20. After two runs and an incomplete pass, Gano kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Giants the 29-27 lead with exactly two minutes remaining.

With only one timeout, Washington drove for the winning points.

The game cost the Giants more than just an opportunity for their first victory of the season.

Nick Gates, voted a team captain this season and the team’s steadiest and most versatile player on the offensive line, will almost certainly be lost for the season after sustaining a lower leg fracture so gruesome that NFL Network declined to show it on replay. Medical crews immediately rushed to his aid and strapped an air cast around his leg before hoisting him onto the cart. The entire Giants team came onto the field to see him off and Gates waved to the crowd as he headed for the tunnel and a long recovery.

It was a huge loss for a Giants offensive line that was just starting to find its footing. After a less-than-awful showing in the Week 1 loss to the Broncos, the Giants made some changes. They slid Gates, who had started each of the previous 17 games at center, to left guard in place of the injured Shane Lemieux (he was placed in IR with a knee injury on Thursday). Billy Price started at center, snapping the ball to Daniel Jones after just four practices with the team acquired in a trade from the Bengals on Aug. 30.

For the first drive, it looked like those were some effective moves.

The Giants marched 79 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Daniel Jones’ 6-yard quarterback draw. Gates had a key block on the run.

Then, on the second play of the second drive, Jones threw an incompletion to Saquon Barkley and Gates was injured on the backside of the action. It marked the second year in a row in which the Giants lost an offensive captain before halftime of the second game of the season. Last year Barkley tore his ACL in a Week 2 game against the Bears. Ben Bredeson replaced Gates, leaving the team with just two of the players they projected as starters in the offseason on the field: left tackle Andrew Thomas and right guard Will Hernandez. They scuffled for most of the rest of the half and trailed Washington 14-10 at the break.

Jones threw a TD pass to Darius Slayton in the third quarter to give the Giants the lead, 20-14.