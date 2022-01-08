WASHINGTON (6-10) AT GIANTS (4-12), METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Washington by 7; O/U 38

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 85, XM 231.

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: Out: WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee), QB Mike Glennon (wrist), LB Elerson Smith (neck/IR); Questionable: G Will Hernandez (ankle), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), ST Cullen Gillaspia (knee).

Washington: Out: WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), T Saahdiq Charles (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion), DE Montez Sweat (personal); Questionable: TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring).

QUOTABLE

"I don't think of myself as a Lamar Jackson by any means."

– Giants QB Jake Fromm, who will get his second NFL start on Sunday, when asked about his ability to run with the football.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INTANGIBLES

The Giants have long since been eliminated, but fans interested in where they’ll draft this April will be able to do some scoreboard watching. The Giants can’t move up any higher than third overall. For that to happen they’ll need to lose to Washington and hope for wins by the Jets (vs. Buffalo) and Houston (vs. Tennessee). If the Giants lose and only one of those two other results happen the Giants will get the fourth overall selection. If the Giants, Jets and Texans all lose and finish with four wins, the Giants will pick last among them, and fifth overall, based on their strength of schedule. If the Giants win they will pick either fifth (if Carolina beats Tampa Bay) or sixth (if Carolina loses). As for the pick they’re getting from the Bears, it can land anywhere from seventh to 12th. The best case for that pick is to have the Bears lose to the Vikings and Seattle beat Arizona. The worst case would be the Bears and Giants winning (meaning a loss for Washington) along with losses by Atlanta (vs. New Orleans), Denver (vs. Kansas City) and Cleveland (vs. Cincinnati).

So who are you rooting for as a Giants (draft) fan on Sunday? Simple: Washington, Minnesota, Seattle, Houston, Atlanta, Denver, Cleveland and the Jets.

NUMBER, PLEASE

14: Games this season CB James Bradberry has had at least one interception or pass defensed, which is tied with nine others for the second-most in a season in NFL history. He can’t meet the all-time record of 16 set by Karlos Dansby with Arizona in 2013, but getting one on Sunday could move him into second place all alone (or tied with New England’s J.C. Jackson who also has 14 coming into the final weekend of this season).