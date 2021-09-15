GIANTS (0-1) at WASHINGTON (0-1), FEDEXFIELD, 8:20 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Washington by 3.5; O/U 41

TV: NBC and NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman).

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli); Sirius 226; XM 823.

KEY INJURIES

Giants: Out: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), G Shane Lemieux (knee); Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (knee).

Washington: Out: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) (IR).

QUOTABLE

"Obviously we have to be creative and give the players a chance."

– Joe Judge, on the offensive play-calling coming out of Sunday’s somewhat stagnant and predictable opener.

INTANGIBLES

The Giants put pressure on Teddy Bridgewater in Week 1, but he was mostly able to leak out the sides and extend plays. "We were focusing on getting middle push and not giving Teddy a step-up area and I think we did a good job of collapsing the pocket in the front of him and not allowing him to step into his throws," defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. "I think what we have to do is while we're getting that middle push and stopping the step-up lanes, we also have to get off of the blocks and get hands on the quarterback." They’ll have to rely on their edge rushers to plug those escape routes against Taylor Heinicke, a quarterback like Bridgewater who can also make plays on the run.

FANTASY PLAY

Sterling Shepard, Giants WR: Shepard led all Giants receivers in targets (9), catches (7), yards (113) and TDs (1) against Denver. With Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley still working their way back from injuries, and against a defense that allowed 337 passing yards to the Chargers, he looks primed for another nice outing — and he’s only rostered in just 51% of Yahoo fantasy leagues. -- NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

21, 88: Years and days of age for rookie LB Azeez Ojulari on Sunday when he became the youngest player in Giants history to record a sack. The previous youngest was Keith Hamilton at 21 years, 153 days in 1992. Ojulari also was the sixth Giant to record a sack in his first NFL game, the first since William Joseph in 2003.