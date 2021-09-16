TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants faced the Washington Football Team in a Week 2 NFL Thursday Night Football game at FedExField on Sept. 16, 2021.

Members of the New York Giants run off
Credit: AP/Al Drago

Members of the New York Giants run off field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scoring
Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks back to the sidelines after running the ball in to score a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands up and running in to score a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warming
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warming up before the start of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) spins
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) spins the football on his finger as he waits to throw before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs
Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs to avoid being tackled by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) gets
Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) gets up after after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. Throwing his arms up is teammate New York Giants center Billy Price (69).

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) catches
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) catches the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Giants head coach Joe Judge talking to his
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talking to his players on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18)
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) stretches with his teammates before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Jones #8
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants celebrates with Billy Price #69 after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Landover, Md.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Jones #8
Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Landover, Md.

Nick Gates of the Giants exits the game
Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Nick Gates of the Giants exits the game following an injury during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Landover, Md.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Jones #8
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants rushes for a touchdown ahead of defender Kamren Curl of the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Landover, Md.

