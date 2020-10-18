The last pick in the draft helped give the Giants their first win of the year.

Tae Crowder, the final player selected in April’s draft, scooped up a fumble off a sack by Kyler Fackrell and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:29 left to give the Giants a 20-19 win over Washington at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The rookie linebacker, who stepped into a starting role last week, provided the game-changing play and allowed the Giants to improve to 1-5 on the season.

In a season in which nothing has come easy, though, Washington scored to pull within a point on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims over safety Logan Ryan with 36 seconds left. Washington went for two and Allen threw an incompletion after being chased by Dexter Lawrence.

Jabill Peppers celebrated the stop with back flips on the field, a symbol of the elation that the Giants have not yet experienced this season. Ryan, who was beat for the touchdown, redeemed himself by recovering the onside kick that followed Washington's unsuccessful two-point try.

Crowder wasn’t the only rookie who registered, though. First-year coach Joe Judge notched his first win.

Fackrell’s sack and Crowder’s score came at a moment of peril for the Giants. With the score tied at 13, their offense had just punted and Washington was at midfield driving for the potential go-ahead points. On a day when the fourth overall pick in April’s draft, left tackle Andrew Thomas, did not start and was rotated in and out of action, and when last year’s first-round pick, Daniel Jones, threw another ugly interception that nearly cost the Giants the game, Mr. Irrelevant was Mr. Significance.

The Giants seemed to be cruising to their first win, up 13-3 late in the second quarter and about to get the ball with about a minute left in the half. Instead, Austin Johnson was flagged for running into the punter on a fourth-and-10, inspiring Washington to try to convert a fourth-and-5. They did, and drove all the way down the field to score on a 5-yard fade pass from Allen to Logan Thomas over safety Julian Love to make it 13-10 at the half.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Giants should have extended that lead late in the third quarter on a long drive that reached the Washington 7, but on first-and-goal Jones tried to throw a pass out of the back of the end zone. Instead of putting the ball in the third row of the empty stands, Jones’ throw was short of the back line and Kendall Fuller was able to make a diving interception. It was Jones’ third red-zone interception of the year.

Washington took that turnover and drove to the Giants’ 10, settling for a 27-yard field goal that tied the score at 13 with 8:56 left in the fourth.