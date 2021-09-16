Giants shake things up on offensive line for Thursday night's game

LANDOVER, Md. — The Giants spent all offseason and preseason believing they had the right combination of starting offensive linemen to allow the team to function in 2021. In the face of criticism, in the face of injury, in the face of some uninspiring play, they stuck with their plan.

It lasted 17 snaps.

That’s how long starting left guard Shane Lemieux lasted in the opener before his knee gave out and he was replaced after three series by Ben Bradeson for the rest of that game against Denver in Week 1. When the team took the field against Washington on Thursday night, the unit that is supposed to protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Saquon Barkley had undergone further rejiggering that included moving their most consistent player in the group to a new position and starting someone who had been on the field with them for four practices.

The C on Nick Gates’ jersey still stands for captain, but no longer for his position. He slid from center, the position where he played every offensive snap for the previous 17 games, to left guard. Billy Price, acquired in a trade with the Bengals on Aug. 30, was snapping the ball to Jones. Bradeson and Matt Peart did not start but were expected to see snaps as Joe Judge continues to rotate his offensive linemen like hockey shifts.

"The first thing that starts with any offensive line is the camaraderie," the head coach said on Tuesday. "They’ve got to play together."

Thursday night, they got their first chance to do so in their newest incarnation.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before kickoff the Giants put Lemieux on injured reserve and signed Matt Skura to the active roster. He was active for the game.

The rub of the shuffling was that the offensive line had actually performed decently in the loss to Denver. They weren’t flawless, but on a day when there were plenty of lapses all over the field, it was impossible to pin the defeat on them. Judge said they played well, but praise — faint as it was — wasn’t just from the head coach bolstering the spirits of a group that has routinely been dragged through the media mud.

"I saw some improvement last week," NFL Network analyst and future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas said.

Thomas did warn it could be a fleeting step forward. And that was before the changes in personnel.

"Unfortunately for them they have the best defensive line in the NFL," he said of the matchup against Washington. "Montez Sweat is a monster … They better have a good game plan with a healthy dose of Saquon Barkley because that offensive line isn’t ready yet to sit back and try to throw the ball down the field, which happens to be what Daniel Jones does well.

"The way the Giants can be successful is being realistic about who they are," Thomas continued. " 'Our offensive line, they’re a work in progress. We think they are better than they were last year, but they just can’t hold up throwing the ball down the field 40 times against Washington’s front 4 or front 7. So let’s run the football, try to hit some play actions, take our chances when we can to throw the ball down the field.’ That’ll be their best opportunity for success."

The Giants took a close look at how the Chargers were able to hold Washington’s pass rush in check in their opener, limiting them to just two sacks. Part of that game plan was to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly, something Jones said he would try to do.

Not that it would be a complete counter to what they faced.

"We've got expect to see a lot more production from Washington than what we saw in last week’s game," Judge said. "I promise you, we're going to see the best Chase [Young] and Sweat have to offer. That’s not going to be a surprise to us. We know we’re going to get their absolute best."

For many last night, a surprise would have been the Giants’ new line playing well enough to handle it.

"What's said on the outside, we don't worry about it on the inside, OK?" Judge said. "But they're aware of it. They're aware of it. That's a challenge for these guys and I like the way they respond to that every day. They come out and they work, and they don't really care what’s being said about them. It's not going to deter from how they work and stick together as a team and support each other."

Notes & quotes: Barkley (knee) was active despite being listed as questionable and raising concerns during the week that he might not be ready for a second game in five days after his return from ACL surgery. "I feel like the warming up and all that stuff will definitely indicate it," Barkley said of his readiness. "When I’m able to start moving around a little bit more, see how my body feels and see how my body reacts." Barkley participated in a brief pregame warmup on the rain-slicked FedEx Field grass before he was declared active for the game … TE Evan Engram (calf) was inactive but went through a rigorous pregame workout, an indication that he should be ready for the Week 3 game against his hometown Falcons at MetLife Stadium next Sunday … The Giants promoted WR/KR C.J. Board and TE Chris Myarick as game day elevations from the practice squad.