There have not been a lot of high points in this Giants season so far.

They were able to revisit one of them extensively this week.

While preparing for the game against Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, the Giants players and coaches poured over video from their last meeting just three weeks ago… which also happens to be the team’s only victory in 2020, a 20-19 nail-biter.

But it wasn’t as if there was a soaring NFL Films soundtrack to what they watched. There was no stirring narration by John Facenda as rookie Tae Crowder returned a fumble for a touchdown in slow motion or cheesy title at the beginning ("Three Hours to Glory: The Story of the 2020 Giants’ Win"). In fact, the analysis of the footage was so nuts-and-bolts clinical that it would have been difficult to even know the outcome of the game, never mind relive the joy and relief and all of the other emotions that everyone on the team felt that day.

"The only thing that’s relevant from the last time we played this team is what we can learn about ourselves and how we matched up with them individually, and schematically how they tried to attack us," Joe Judge said.

And even though Washington has played just one game since that Oct. 18 meeting – they had a bye after beating the Cowboys in Week 7 – Judge said there was actually very little value in that.

"I don’t expect to see the same team," he said.

The same result? That would be nice. In fact, it would almost be expected.

Washington is the only team in the division the Giants have been able to beat since 2016, and they have won four in a row.

The Giants are a team that has totaled nine victories in the past two calendar years going back to Nov. 8, 2018. Four of those have been against Washington. Daniel Jones has four career wins as a starting quarterback. Three of those have come against Washington.

The last Giants quarterback with a 4-0 start against an NFC East opponent, as Jones is striving for on Sunday, was Kent Graham, who was 4-0 against Philadelphia from 1998-99.

But even those wins haven’t come easily. Last year it took overtime to beat Washington on the road and earlier this year, at MetLife Stadium, it took a defensive stop on a two-point conversion to seal the one-point win.

The Giants have made close games a personality trait this year. Six of their eight contests were one-possession games in which the trailing team had a chance to win or tie late in the fourth quarter. That is tied with Cincinnati, Carolina and the Los Angeles Chargers for the NFL’s second-highest total, trailing only Chicago (seven).

In the last month it’s gotten even tighter. Their win over Washington by 1 and losses to the Cowboys (by 3), Eagles (1) and Buccaneers (2), mark the first time in franchise history that they have played four straight games decided by a total of seven points or fewer. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last NFL team to play four straight games decided by a total of seven or fewer points was the 1990 Denver Broncos, who, in a four-week span, played three one-point games and one three-pointer.

All of which tells you what about Sunday’s game? Absolutely nothing, to hear Judge call it.

"We can’t go in and just think it’s going to be the same game," he said. "Obviously, it’s the same uniforms, but they’re going to make adjustments. We have to make adjustments as well."

If they can do that well enough, maybe they’ll add to the highlight reel.