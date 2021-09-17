Giants Q & A: Why was Kenny Golladay upset with Daniel Jones?

Cameras caught wide receiver Kenny Golladay yelling toward quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline during the second half of Thursday’s 30-29 loss to Washington. What was that about?

Golladay did not meet with the media after the game — due to COVID-19 restrictions only a select few players are available at that time and no reporters are allowed in the locker room — but Jones said that Golladay was "frustrated" and added that as quarterback he has to do a better job of finding him in some places.

Still, Jones insisted that he was not being shown up by Golladay.

"We’ll be better for it," Jones said. "You want the wide receivers who want the ball."

Do the Giants want wide receivers who make a public spectacle of wanting the ball?

No. Last year it was Golden Tate who yelled about his lack of opportunities — albeit into a camera and not directly at the quarterback, so his frustrations could have been aimed at the offensive system and not a specific teammate — but the veteran was benched for a week and released in the offseason. The Giants are unlikely to part ways with Golladay, who just arrived with a four-year, $72 million contract, but it’s likely Judge will have some repercussions for him.

As for Jones, he said: "There are lots of ways to communicate and we’ll work through this. There are a lot of emotions to a game and I certainly understand that. Me and Kenny have a great relationship … I appreciate his passion."

What happened to Nick Gates?

The Giants’ offensive captain, who had played every snap of the previous 17 games at center then slid over to left guard Thursday when Shane Lemieux was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day (he aggravated his knee injury in the opener), suffered a lower leg fracture on the first play of the second possession of the game.

The injury was so gruesome that NFL Network declined to show it on replay and Gates was transported to a local hospital where he spent the night before surgery scheduled for Friday morning.

"The team had a little bit of a gut punch seeing a guy like that," Joe Judge said. "I can’t say enough about Nick in terms of what he does for the team, the energy and spirit he brings on a daily basis. He is an all-in team guy."

Why weren’t the Giants more aggressive after the James Bradberry interception that gave them the ball at the 20 with 2:33 remaining?

The Giants called two runs and a short pass before kicking the go-ahead field goal with 2:00 left. Judge said he wanted to try to eat up clock as well as Washington’s timeouts. Washington did use two, one after each of the runs, but had one remaining for its final drive.

"You want to control as much as you can, make sure you get the points you have and not put yourself in position for a negative play," Judge said. "We felt it was the best thing for us. We had confidence in our running game, confidence in our offensive line, confidence in the quarterback. We finished that situation and we had to turn around and play the next situation."

The next situation?

Yes. The defense that allowed Washington to drive and score the game-winning field goal (with the help of Dexter Lawrence’s jump offside on the first attempt that went wide right). Judge said he and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham planned to have a "very long train session" going through the tape on the railroad trip back to New Jersey. "That will obviously be the focus going forward, we have to keep improving as a defense," Judge said.

How did Saquon Barkley do?

In terms of production he had one run for 41 yards and 12 other carries that totaled 16. He also caught two passes for 12 yards. So not great. In terms of his health, though, he came out of a daunting stretch of two games in five days after missing nearly a full calendar year of football with a torn ACL feeling good, he said. He played a fairly complete game Thursday night — Devontae Booker did spell him on a handful of snaps — and said he was happy with the way his body reacted. That’s not to say he isn’t looking forward to the 10-day break before the Week 3 game next Sunday. "That will be key for me," he said.