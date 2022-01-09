Never mind that it may have been their best option at the time. It’s the optics that matter these days.

So when the Giants were pinned deep in their own territory in the second quarter of Sunday’s 22-7 home loss to Washington and Joe Judge decided to fill the backfield with offensive linemen to run a quarterback sneak with Jake Fromm on second-and-11 from the 2 — and then did it again on third-and-9 from the 4 — he seemed to be the waving white flag on this 2021 season.

Besides setting the sport of football back a century or more, many saw the odd play-calling as a forfeiture. That dreaded "tap out" which Judge and others have been fighting so hard to prevent this past month.

The Giants’ offense has been dysfunctional for quite a while. This was something else. This was Judge admitting that the unit is unfunctional. Subfunctional, even. Incapable of running any plays that can be counted on to produce even a minimal positive result.

It didn’t really matter that the Giants were in a similar position a week ago and gave up a safety and a field goal in the final minute of the first half. This time, after punting it away cleanly on fourth down, they were able to avoid handing points to their opponent and went into halftime down 6-0. That may have been insurmountable given how the Giants’ offense played, but it certainly kept alive the possibility of a more likely defensive score.

The sneaks were unsightly, but in a strange way also shrewd. So many bad things could have happened to the Giants from that precarious perch just outside their own end zone. Pushing the quarterback forward a few feet and punting was the best outcome imaginable. Fromm emphasized that point later in the game when he threw a pick-6 and on another occasion when he tried to throw a pass and had the ball slip from his hand for a fumble.

These, then, are the lasting images of your 2021 New York Football Giants. Begone!

By the time the Giants did score early in the fourth, they had allowed a Washington defensive touchdown as Fromm’s interception was returned 30 yards by Bobby McCain to make it 12-0 in the third.

The loss capped a ghastly season with six straight losses and Judge became the first coach in Giants history to lose 13 games in a single season; the only other time they dropped 13 was 2017 when Ben McAdoo was fired at 2-10 with four games left.

Whether Judge can survive that kind of reality — and those Week 18 optics — will be up to John Mara and Steve Tisch. It will be one of many decisions the co-owners face in the coming days and weeks in which no change is unthinkable and no job is safe.

As for Sunday’s game played in front of about 20,000 or so fans at MetLife Stadium, there were a few things to cheer about. Every time offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was announced as an eligible receiver the building roared with delight. It was a farcical approval after Cunningham was flagged early on for not reporting, a sign that the offense could at least do something right. There were also some applause when Fromm hit Darius Slayton for a 22-yard score with 11:24 left in the fourth, avoiding a shutout and ending a streak of games without a touchdown by a wide receiver that reached all the way back to Oct. 24.

There was more to boo, though, including general manager Dave Gettleman seemingly soaking in the wreckage of the franchise with family and friends before his final game as general manager; he’s expected to retire. And Kenny Golladay getting a step on the secondary then short-arming an attempt to catch a deep pass from Fromm in the third quarter that fell incomplete, drawing some more ire.

Washington answered the Giants’ touchdown with an 8-play, 72-yard drive for their first offensive touchdown on Antonio Gibson’s 18-yard run to go ahead 19-7 with 6:28 remaining. After that Fromm’s fumble gave Washington the ball at the Giants’ 6, which set up a field goal that made it 22-7.

The Giants will next be back on the field at MetLife Stadium in September. They have eight months to come up with something better than what they were on Sunday.