TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants vs. Washington Football Team Week 9 preview: Everything you need to know for gameday

Dalvin Tomlinson during Giants practice on Sept. 17.

Dalvin Tomlinson during Giants practice on Sept. 17. Credit: Matthew Swensen/Matthew Swensen

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

GIANTS (1-7) AT WASHINGTON (2-5), 1 P.M., FEDEXFIELD

VITALS

Line: Washington by 2 1/2; O/U 43

TV: Ch. 5 (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 146; XM 390

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (shoulder/IR).

Washington: DOUBTFUL: T Geron Christian Jr. (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Washington’s running backs were almost unstoppable against the scuffling Cowboys in their last game played two weeks ago. Rookie third-round pick Antonio Gibson had 20 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown while J.D. McKissic gained 35 yards on five rushes plus two receptions for 16 yards. The Giants run defense has been a strength of the team, ranked 8th in the NFL. They have held five of their previous six opponents to under 100 rushing yards, including their last three.

QUOTABLE

"No."

– Joe Judge when asked if there might be some benefit to pulling or benching Daniel Jones due to his turnovers

INTANGIBLES

The Giants aren’t the only team in the NFC East with a turnover problem. The four teams have combined to commit 60 of them in their 31 games and their combined turnover differential is minus-24. Washington is the "best" of the group at minus-one. Dallas has a league-worst differential at minus-11, Philadelphia is tied for second at minus-seven and the Giants are at minus-five.

NUMBER, PLEASE

12-10: The Giants’ record against teams coming off a bye while they are not since 1990. Their next two opponents – Washington on Sunday and Philadelphia in Week 10 – are doing just that.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Tyrese Haliburton of the Iowa State Cyclones reacts Popper: Haliburton might be surest thing in draft
Sam Darnold of the Jets walks on the Darnold doubtful vs. Pats with sore shoulder
Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced as manager Lennon: Beltran deserves a second chance, too
Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman prior to an Jets could have all three starting receivers for first time
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate catches a touchdown Golden Tate doesn't travel with Giants for Washington game
NYCFC forward Valentín Castellanos after last Sunday's victory NYCFC coach Deila preaches team concept as Decision Day nears
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search