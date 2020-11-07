GIANTS (1-7) AT WASHINGTON (2-5), 1 P.M., FEDEXFIELD

VITALS

Line: Washington by 2 1/2; O/U 43

TV: Ch. 5 (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 146; XM 390

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (shoulder/IR).

Washington: DOUBTFUL: T Geron Christian Jr. (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Washington’s running backs were almost unstoppable against the scuffling Cowboys in their last game played two weeks ago. Rookie third-round pick Antonio Gibson had 20 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown while J.D. McKissic gained 35 yards on five rushes plus two receptions for 16 yards. The Giants run defense has been a strength of the team, ranked 8th in the NFL. They have held five of their previous six opponents to under 100 rushing yards, including their last three.

QUOTABLE

"No."

– Joe Judge when asked if there might be some benefit to pulling or benching Daniel Jones due to his turnovers

INTANGIBLES

The Giants aren’t the only team in the NFC East with a turnover problem. The four teams have combined to commit 60 of them in their 31 games and their combined turnover differential is minus-24. Washington is the "best" of the group at minus-one. Dallas has a league-worst differential at minus-11, Philadelphia is tied for second at minus-seven and the Giants are at minus-five.

NUMBER, PLEASE

12-10: The Giants’ record against teams coming off a bye while they are not since 1990. Their next two opponents – Washington on Sunday and Philadelphia in Week 10 – are doing just that.