Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Will Hernandez tastes victory for first time since 2016 as Giants beat Lions

Rookie guard was on a UTEP team that was 0-8 his senior season. 

Giants guard Will Hernandez on the field following

Giants guard Will Hernandez on the field following the preseason opener against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 9. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

DETROIT — It was just a preseason game, but for some Giants it was much more than that. It was a win.

That’s something rookie guard Will Hernandez hasn’t experienced since Nov. 26, 2016. He was on a UTEP team that went 0-8 last season during his senior year.

“It’s been a while,” Hernandez said. “This means the world to me. Just the feeling alone is the reason why we play, so it definitely means a lot. I don’t care if it’s a preseason game. A win’s a win.”

It was also the first win for Pat Shurmur as a head coach since Dec. 9, 2012, when he was still with the Browns. Although he’s had plenty as an assistant coach since then, tallying this first with the Giants was a bit of a milestone for him.

“Even though everybody says the wins don’t matter [in the preseason], there’s a much different feeling in a locker room when you win a football game,” Shurmur said. “Last week we were disappointed. Today I was happy for our guys…We made a boatload of mistakes that we’ll clean up, and that’s what the preseason is all about, but they played hard, they played together and they found a way to score points.”

Now they have to do it in a game that counts. The quest for that begins Sept. 9 against the Jaguars.

“I’m definitely hungry for more,” Hernandez said. “I want to keep having this feeling as many times as possible.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, meets with Saquon Barkley catches up with Barry Sanders
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees connects for a Yanks get Lynn off hook in rain-shortened win over Jays
Bucky Dent, right, is embraced by Yankees Forty years later, Dent, Torrez still talking about the HR 
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws during Davis Webb sharp in Giants' second preseason game
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard reacts after giving up Phillies' Nola too much for Mets
Bobby Wahl allowed two runs on two hits Wahl, not Nimmo, goes on disabled list