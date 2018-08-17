DETROIT — It was just a preseason game, but for some Giants it was much more than that. It was a win.

That’s something rookie guard Will Hernandez hasn’t experienced since Nov. 26, 2016. He was on a UTEP team that went 0-8 last season during his senior year.

“It’s been a while,” Hernandez said. “This means the world to me. Just the feeling alone is the reason why we play, so it definitely means a lot. I don’t care if it’s a preseason game. A win’s a win.”

It was also the first win for Pat Shurmur as a head coach since Dec. 9, 2012, when he was still with the Browns. Although he’s had plenty as an assistant coach since then, tallying this first with the Giants was a bit of a milestone for him.

“Even though everybody says the wins don’t matter [in the preseason], there’s a much different feeling in a locker room when you win a football game,” Shurmur said. “Last week we were disappointed. Today I was happy for our guys…We made a boatload of mistakes that we’ll clean up, and that’s what the preseason is all about, but they played hard, they played together and they found a way to score points.”

Now they have to do it in a game that counts. The quest for that begins Sept. 9 against the Jaguars.

“I’m definitely hungry for more,” Hernandez said. “I want to keep having this feeling as many times as possible.”