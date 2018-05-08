Chris Snee approves of the player many are saying could be the Giants’ next Chris Snee.

“I think he’s got all the potential in the world,” Snee said of Giants rookie guard Will Hernandez, drafted in the second round two weeks ago with the exact same pick — 34th overall — that the Giants used to select Snee in 2004. “A big guy, he can move well, and he has a mean streak and wants to be physical.”

That last part, Snee said, is the most important. Now a scout for the Jaguars, Snee said he liked what he saw from Hernandez during the pre-draft process.

“I like his mentality,” Snee said on Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day in Manhattan. “If you have a guy who really wants to be physical it will go a long way. You can talk to him for about two minutes and know that he wants to hit people. That’s a good start.”

He said it was a “no-brainer” that the Giants selected Hernandez, given Dave Gettleman’s love of linemen and the team’s needs. But perhaps the best complement Snee had for Hernandez was that the rookie would have had a place with him and his other Super Bowl-winning linemen of a generation ago.

“He would have fit right in.”

Snee: Eli still can play

Snee is retired and working as a scout now but the quarterback who came to the Giants with him on draft day 2004 is still chugging along. How much longer does Snee think Eli Manning will play?

“Longer now that he’s got some beef up front,” Snee said of the rebuilt Giants offensive line. “Limit the number of hits on him and you’ll see what he can do. That’s never been a doubt. He’s still for the fire to play and he wants to win more championships.”