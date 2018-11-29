As the Giants come down from the sugar high of two straight wins that created a slim chance at a postseason run, they now face the grim reality that they will not be making the playoffs. It means a month-long slog to the finish line.

The rest of the teams on their schedule? Well, they’re at a very different place.

All five of the remaining Giants opponents, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Bears, are vying for playoff berths. Some, like the Bears, Redskins and Cowboys, would be in the tournament if the regular season had already ended. Two others, the Colts and Titans, are on the outside either by way of a tiebreaker of by a single game in the standings.

That means the biggest impact the Giants can have on January football will come in December, when they have a chance to sour someone else’s chances and show that misery loves company.

It’s time to play the role of spoiler.

Not that they’re embracing that time-honored position. In fact, the Giants say they are paying no attention at all to the records and standings of their remaining foes.

“We’re just trying to beat the Bears,” Pat Shurmur said this week. “I don’t know what the spoiler thing means. I’m looking at the positive approach of us winning, I’m not really worried about the team we’re playing, whether we hurt their chances to do something else. What I want to do is to be better than the team we’re playing this Sunday.”

The Giants have had to face similar situations more often than they would prefer in recent years. Besides the 2016 playoff team that went 11-6, the Giants have been eliminated from postseason contention with at least three games remaining on their slate in four of the past five seasons. Twice the ax fell with five games remaining. They are not yet mathematically out of it this season, but with just three wins they are three games out of first place in the NFC East and would need to win out and have everyone else in the division crumble to have a shot.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So what are the Giants going to be playing for the rest of the way? For many, the answer is simple: Jobs.

“It’s easy,” cornerback B.W. Webb said of getting up for these perceived-to-be meaningless games. “People outside might think it’s hard, but everybody in here, we’re playing for families. People are playing for each other. People are playing for an opportunity to come back and play here next year, or another team wherever it is. People might think that’s hard, even though we might be out the picture, but it’s easy. It’s what you signed up to do. We’re playing for each other. It’s no drop-off on that.”

There will, of course, be concern about veterans checking out, taking their paychecks and just going through the motions for the next month. That’s happened here in the past and elsewhere too. It will be a test of the culture that the Giants have tried to rebuild this season.

“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Eli Manning said. “It’s important to guys. We feel like we’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep preparing, and going out there and still chase that feeling of that locker room after a win. That’s a good feeling. It makes the week go easier. It makes Mondays feel better. It makes Tuesdays, it makes everything just easier to take when you’re winning football games. So, that’s what we’re chasing.”

And if the Giants happen to ruin someone else’s playoff plans along the way?

“If that’s what happens, that’s what happens, but we’re going with the mindset of winning games,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. “You can call it a spoiler if you want to, but we’re just going to go out and give it our best and try to get a W…It’s something we’ve been falling short of this season, so we’re going to go out and try to get Ws these last five.”