Worst seasons in Giants history

The 16 seasons in Giants history that resulted in double-digit losses -- so far.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1964

RECORD: 2-10-2

The Giants started the season 0-2 and ended on an 0-5-1 streak. Y.A. Tittle, at 38 years old and in his final season, threw 10 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, finishing with a 51.6 rating. Ernie Wheelwright led all rushers with 402 yards. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1966

RECORD: 1-12-1

After tying the Steelers, 34-34, in Week 1, the Giants went 0-4. They beat the Redskins, 13-10, in Week 6 but closed the season out on an 0-8 stretch. QBs Gary Wood and Earl Morrall each started seven games and neither had a completion percentage above 47.6 percent. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1971

RECORD: 4-10

The Giants were actually 2-1 to start the season and stood at 4-5 after beating the Chargers and Falcons in back-to-back weeks. But they dropped their final five games. Fran Tarkenton threw 21 interceptions, and Bobby Duhon led all rushers with 344 yards. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1973

RECORD: 2-11-1

After drubbing the Oilers in Week 1, the Giants went 0-7-1 before a Week 10 win over the Cardinals. They lost their last four games by a combined score of 118-53. Norm Snead started eight games at quarterback and threw 22 interceptions. Randy Johnson started six and had eight interceptions. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1974

RECORD: 2-12

The Giants lost seven games by eight points or less, including a 26-20 overtime loss to the Jets in Week 9. Joe Dawkins led all rushers with 561 yards and Bob Tucker’s 496 yards paced the receivers. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1976

RECORD: 3-11

The Giants started the season with nine losses before beating the Redskins, 12-9. They salvaged the final weeks, ending on a 3-2 run. During that winless beginning, the Giants were outscored 184-89 and held to seven points or less five times. They were shut out on back-to-back weeks against the Steelers and Eagles. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1978

RECORD: 6-10

The Giants were 5-3 after beating the Redskins, 17-6, on Oct. 22, but then it all fell apart. Big Blue went 1-7 to end the season. Joe Pisarcik saw the bulk of starts at quarterback (15 games, 12 starts), throwing 12 TDs and 23 interceptions — and, of course, the “Miracle at the Meadowlands” fumble against the Eagles. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1979

RECORD: 6-10

The Giants started 0-5 before rebounding to a 6-5 record in their final 11 games. Not coincidentally, the better play began when 25-year-old Phil Simms was inserted at QB. He finished the year with a 50.6 completion percentage, 13 TDs and 14 picks. The other QBs threw just two TDs and had eight INTs. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1980

RECORD: 4-12

The Giants beat the Cardinals, 41-35, in Week 1 and then lost the next eight, getting outscored 229-79. Simms struggled during his second season as a starter, completing just 48 percent of his passes and throwing 19 interceptions with just 15 touchdowns. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1983

RECORD: 3-12-1

The Giants began the season 2-2 before going 1-10-1 the rest of the way. Butch Woolfork led all rushers with 857 yards and four touchdowns, but he and quarterback Scott Brunner each fumbled eight times. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1992

RECORD: 6-10

A 27-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8 gave the Giants a 5-4 record. But they lost five straight and six of their final seven. Simms went 1-3 before getting injured Week 4 and being replaced by Jeff Hostetler. Head coach Ray Handley was fired after the season. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1995

RECORD: 5-11

The longest losing streak was four games, but the Giants won back-to-back games only once, in Weeks 14 and 15. Quarterback Dave Brown had a 55.7 percent completion rate and 11 touchdowns and 20 turnovers (10 interceptions). |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 1996

RECORD: 6-10

The Giants lost three games to start the year before going 6-7. Brown fumbled nine times and threw 20 interceptions. The defense ranked 10th in the NFL, allowing 297 points. But the offense posted just 242 points, 28th among 30 teams. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 2003

RECORD: 4-12

Coming off a Wild Card loss in the playoffs, the Giants started the season 4-4 before losing their final eight games. The offense, led by Kerry Collins (13 TDs, 16 INTs), and the defense both ranked near the bottom of the NFL. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) 2004

RECORD: 6-10

The Giants were 5-2 on Oct. 21 and 5-4 on Nov. 14 with Kurt Warner at the helm and a shot at the playoffs. Then a rookie named Eli Manning took over at quarterback and the Giants finished 1-6. Manning had a 48.2 completion percentage, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. |