Worst seasons in Giants history

The 16 seasons in Giants history that resulted in double-digit losses -- so far.
1964
RECORD: 2-10-2
The Giants started the season 0-2 and ended on an 0-5-1 streak. Y.A. Tittle, at 38 years old and in his final season, threw 10 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, finishing with a 51.6 rating. Ernie Wheelwright led all rushers with 402 yards. |
1966
RECORD: 1-12-1
After tying the Steelers, 34-34, in Week 1, the Giants went 0-4. They beat the Redskins, 13-10, in Week 6 but closed the season out on an 0-8 stretch. QBs Gary Wood and Earl Morrall each started seven games and neither had a completion percentage above 47.6 percent. |
1971
RECORD: 4-10
The Giants were actually 2-1 to start the season and stood at 4-5 after beating the Chargers and Falcons in back-to-back weeks. But they dropped their final five games. Fran Tarkenton threw 21 interceptions, and Bobby Duhon led all rushers with 344 yards. |
1973
RECORD: 2-11-1
After drubbing the Oilers in Week 1, the Giants went 0-7-1 before a Week 10 win over the Cardinals. They lost their last four games by a combined score of 118-53. Norm Snead started eight games at quarterback and threw 22 interceptions. Randy Johnson started six and had eight interceptions. |
1974
RECORD: 2-12
The Giants lost seven games by eight points or less, including a 26-20 overtime loss to the Jets in Week 9. Joe Dawkins led all rushers with 561 yards and Bob Tucker’s 496 yards paced the receivers. |
1976
RECORD: 3-11
The Giants started the season with nine losses before beating the Redskins, 12-9. They salvaged the final weeks, ending on a 3-2 run. During that winless beginning, the Giants were outscored 184-89 and held to seven points or less five times. They were shut out on back-to-back weeks against the Steelers and Eagles. |
1978
RECORD: 6-10
The Giants were 5-3 after beating the Redskins, 17-6, on Oct. 22, but then it all fell apart. Big Blue went 1-7 to end the season. Joe Pisarcik saw the bulk of starts at quarterback (15 games, 12 starts), throwing 12 TDs and 23 interceptions — and, of course, the “Miracle at the Meadowlands” fumble against the Eagles. |
1979
RECORD: 6-10
The Giants started 0-5 before rebounding to a 6-5 record in their final 11 games. Not coincidentally, the better play began when 25-year-old Phil Simms was inserted at QB. He finished the year with a 50.6 completion percentage, 13 TDs and 14 picks. The other QBs threw just two TDs and had eight INTs. |
1980
RECORD: 4-12
The Giants beat the Cardinals, 41-35, in Week 1 and then lost the next eight, getting outscored 229-79. Simms struggled during his second season as a starter, completing just 48 percent of his passes and throwing 19 interceptions with just 15 touchdowns. |
1983
RECORD: 3-12-1
The Giants began the season 2-2 before going 1-10-1 the rest of the way. Butch Woolfork led all rushers with 857 yards and four touchdowns, but he and quarterback Scott Brunner each fumbled eight times. |
1992
RECORD: 6-10
A 27-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8 gave the Giants a 5-4 record. But they lost five straight and six of their final seven. Simms went 1-3 before getting injured Week 4 and being replaced by Jeff Hostetler. Head coach Ray Handley was fired after the season. |
1995
RECORD: 5-11
The longest losing streak was four games, but the Giants won back-to-back games only once, in Weeks 14 and 15. Quarterback Dave Brown had a 55.7 percent completion rate and 11 touchdowns and 20 turnovers (10 interceptions). |
1996
RECORD: 6-10
The Giants lost three games to start the year before going 6-7. Brown fumbled nine times and threw 20 interceptions. The defense ranked 10th in the NFL, allowing 297 points. But the offense posted just 242 points, 28th among 30 teams. |
2003
RECORD: 4-12
Coming off a Wild Card loss in the playoffs, the Giants started the season 4-4 before losing their final eight games. The offense, led by Kerry Collins (13 TDs, 16 INTs), and the defense both ranked near the bottom of the NFL. |
2004
RECORD: 6-10
The Giants were 5-2 on Oct. 21 and 5-4 on Nov. 14 with Kurt Warner at the helm and a shot at the playoffs. Then a rookie named Eli Manning took over at quarterback and the Giants finished 1-6. Manning had a 48.2 completion percentage, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. |
2014
RECORD: 6-10
The Giants began the year with back-to-back losses and while they managed to string together a pair of three-game win streaks, that was all they had in them. Rookie Odell Beckham Jr. was the team's one bright spot, ending the year with 79 catches for 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns.
