Remorse replaced bravado on Friday afternoon, and big, loud words – you know, like how when Golden Tate screamed at the Giants sideline to "throw [him] the damn ball" two weeks ago – were substituted by phrases of contrition.

"There are consequences for your actions," the receiver said after practice.

"I apologized to the team, to the GM, the coaches, the offense," he added.

"From here on out, you don’t have to worry about that ever again," he promised.

Tate, who was disciplined for his nationally-broadcast outburst by practicing with the scout team last week and not joining the Giants in Washington, did and said everything right in the aftermath. And though he banged up his knee in practice Thursday – he is listed as questionable to play against the Eagles this weekend – it was clear that Tate had paid his penance and that he and his coach had reached a sort of détente.

"No, I wouldn’t say I was trying to get traded," said Tate, who signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants in 2019, in part to replace Odell Beckham Jr., but has not been used as Daniel Jones’ primary target this season. "I believe. I believe in this organization. I believe in where they’re headed. I believe in the people that they’re bringing to be a part of this. I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to be a part of it and just know that I’m excited to be a part of that now and hopefully do my part to get us to where we want to be."

Tate said he and head coach Joe Judge had a "productive" conversation about the incident against the Washington Football Team two weeks ago, where Tate was not only caught yelling at the sideline, but appeared to seek out the ESPN cameras to say the same thing. His wife, Elise, also took to Instagram during the game to bemoan her husband’s lack of targets, something that exacerbated the situation. Tate said he had no say in that matter.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I wasn’t aware at the time that it happened that she had said anything, but in my wife’s defense, she is and she will always be my biggest fan," he said. "I disagree with her taking it public, but that’s one thing – I always have her back and I know that she was, in her mind, protecting me…It’s unfortunate that we drew collectively this type of attention to our organization when we’re trying to win ballgames. For that, I felt the need to apologize to this entire organization, for drawing that negative attention and also my body language in the field. From here on out, you don’t have to worry about that ever again."

It’s unclear, though, whether any of this will materially change how Tate is used during the game which, in his defense, has been limited, especially given the size of his paycheck. After missing last week’s game, he’s fourth in catches, behind Darius Slayton, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, who’s only played in five games thanks to injury. Tate has been targeted 29 times, seven fewer than Shepard. Slayton, by comparison, has 11 more catches than Tate but has been targeted 28 more times (33-for-57).

Asked why he reacted the way he did if he didn’t want to get traded, Tate said he was merely speaking from frustration. His actions, he implied, had nothing to do with the fact that he thought he was signing with a winner that, this season, is looking closer to a long-term rebuild project.

"If you know me, you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion," he said. "I just got caught up in the moment. I was to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way."