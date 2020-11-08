Giants Q&A: How did offense fare without Golden Tate?

How did the Giants do without Golden Tate, the wide receiver who was left at home and benched for his outbursts of frustration over his role in the offense during last week’s loss to the Bucs?

They took it in stride. "We answered the bell," said tight end Evan Engram, who caught a touchdown pass. "Obviously, Golden is a great talent who has made plays over and over again all year. It was unfortunate not to have him . . . We just had to answer the adversity of not having one of our playmakers and go out there and compete and win the game."

The Giants announced Tate would not play on Saturday. When did they know?

Much earlier, if not formally then at least by educated deduction as Tate was relegated to scout team reps in the practices he attended in the lead-up to the game. "We just prepared to play and go through the plan," quarterback Daniel Jones said.

Was there a beneficiary of Tate’s absence?

Austin Mack, the rookie who caught four passes for a team-high 72 yards, grabbed a 50-yarder (the longest pass of the year for the team), and nearly scored his first NFL touchdown (it was overturned and ruled short of the goal line on review but Wayne Gallman scored shortly afterward). "Austin did a great job stepping up and made a lot of plays for us," Jones said. "He’s someone who you can trust to be in the right spot, is consistent, and brings it every day in practice. I certainly have a lot of trust in him."

Said Joe Judge of Mack: "This guy gets better every day and he’s been that way since Day One… Simply put, he’s a guy who has not wasted any opportunities. The ball comes his way, he’s productive with it. Today was a good day from him. We count on getting more days like that in the future."

What happened to Washington starting quarterback Kyle Allen?

He left the field with a dislocated left ankle after he was sacked by Jabrill Peppers late in the first quarter. Peppers was flagged for a leg whip of Allen on the play.

Was it dirty?

Despite the flag, Washington coach Ron Rivera said no. "It's a guy trying to make a play," he said. "I've been in that situation. Peppers is a heck of a player. He plays 100 miles an hour." It also appeared Peppers was blocked into Allen, which led to the awkward collision of legs. "Everything happened so fast," Peppers said. "I tried to just bull rush the running back, but he kind of got under me a little bit and I tried to like spin out of it. It was a weird kind of play." Added Peppers: "We all have a pact in this league… You never want to see a guy go down like that. I prayed for him, I apologized to him. I definitely didn’t intend for that to happen."

Who took Allen’s place?

Veteran Alex Smith who, ironically, saw his career nearly end with an ugly lower leg injury two years ago at just about the same spot on the turf at FedEx Field. "A ton of emotions going on for me right then," Smith said. "I knew Kyle was down and knew it was serious once he stayed down. You get ready to roll and all of a sudden you see them bringing out an air cast and the cart. I know that routine well. I'm trying to lock it in, but feeling for Kyle." Smith threw his first touchdown pass since his own injury in the game and Rivera said he will be the team’s starter moving forward.

How many offensive linemen did the Giants use?

Seven, and some at multiple positions, as Judge continued to roll his blockers in and out of the action like a basketball coach making substitutions. Matt Peart did not start but saw snaps at left and right tackle and practice squadder Chad Slade got some snaps at guard.

"I've said in previous press conferences, I just want to play everyone at the game," Judge said. "So tackle-wise we're really three-for-two at that spot. Guard-wise we are really two-for-two but Will (Hernandez, who has missed two games on reserve/COVID-19) should be back sooner or later for us. I plan on being three-for-two at those positions as well inside. We're going to try to play everyone at the game every week, make sure we stay fresh, give everybody experiences, keep on improving. I think we have good players at that position, and we will give them a chance to play."

What was that check Daniel Jones was making with calls at the line of scrimmage?

You heard it correctly. A few times in this game – and in previous games too – Jones has made an adjustment by yelling "Eli! Eli!"

"He hasn’t said much about that yet," Jones said of the lack of any conversation with his predecessor about using his name as an adjustment. "But maybe I’ll hear from him now."