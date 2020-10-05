Joe Judge said Golden Tate was defending himself from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during Sunday’s postgame brawl between the two players, and while the league is looking into the incident and might eventually fine the two players, the Giants will not be disciplining Tate on their own.

"There are a number of things we’re still going through as a team, but based on the information I was given and what I saw with my own eyes and what our players gave me, it didn’t sound like there is an immediate need for that," Judge said on Monday. "But we’ll look into it. If there is, obviously we’ll always take care of our players."

The conflict between the two players was not unexpected. Ramsey has fathered two children with Tate’s sister, and about a year ago when she was pregnant Ramsey left her for another woman. Tate called him out on social media at the time. Sunday was their first on-field meeting since then and it included some trash talk and physical play on the field. No penalties or cheap shots occurred during the game, but afterward the animosity boiled over.

"I turned around and it was kind of happening right there in front of me," Judge said. "I got a quick glimpse of it right there. All I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that there is a history obviously between them and that there was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn’t the one who threw the punch, and everybody [else] involved was trying to break it up."

ESPN reported that Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants’ postgame locker room to go another round with Tate. That confrontation never took place.

While Judge won’t punish Tate for his actions, he did not condone them.

"I don’t want John Mara, Steve Tisch, or anybody involved with this team to have to deal with something like this after the game," Judge said. "This isn’t why we play the game. We have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles. We don’t need anything extra after."