Asked if the lack of bruises to his face meant he "won" his postgame fight with Jalen Ramsey this past Sunday, Golden Tate chuckled.

"I had my helmet on," he said.

It was about the only detail the Giants receiver offered regarding the incident that is still being investigated by the league, could result in discipline including fines or possible suspensions, and became the defining memory of the team’s 17-9 loss in Los Angeles.

"I don’t want to backpedal and discuss that because I don’t think going back to that is going to help us this week and I really don’t want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don’t have anything to do with Dallas," he said. "I just want to keep moving forward and get a win this week."

Ramsey and Tate came to blows — and created a pile-up of bodies in a brawl that included players and coaches from both teams — after a physical game between the two and about a year after they began a public feud. Ramsey is the father of two children with Tate’s sister, and when Ramsey left her while she was pregnant last October, Tate called him out on it on social media.

Joe Judge said earlier this week that Tate and others told him that Ramsey threw the first punch and that Tate was defending himself when the fight began. Judge said he did not plan to impose any team discipline on Tate.

Tate did say that he discussed the incident with Judge. "Joe just asked me what happened and I told him," Tate said. "He took my word for it and we moved on. That was kind of it." He also added that he and his sister "talked about it in detail."

Tate wasn’t doing any of that in public, though.

Asked if he had any regrets about his actions last Sunday, Tate simply said: "Next question."

Notes & quotes: The Cowboys may be without one of their top offensive linemen against the Giants. NFL Network reported that LT Tyron Smith is gathering medical opinions on his neck injury after a setback with one option being shutting him down for the season. Smith has not practiced this week. "He’s the one who has been there the longest, he’s clearly a seasoned vet, and he’s a solidified All-Pro left tackle," Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams said of Smith on Thursday. "That is something we noticed on film is that he’s been dealing with an injury. You can kind of see it in film, so we were looking to get after that" … Giants S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) was limited in his first day practicing at full speed since his injury (the Giants had a walk-through that he participated in on Wednesday). Judge said Pepper is "a possibility" to play Sunday … Also limited for the Giants were LB Kyler Fackrell (neck) and DB Adrian Colbert (neck). LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) did not practice.