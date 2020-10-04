The game ended with a nasty brawl between Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey. What happened?

The two players came into the contest nursing a year-long feud that spilled out publicly on social media about a year ago when Ramsey, who fathered two children with Tate’s sister, left her for another woman. Tate called Ramsey out on Twitter at the time and Sunday was their first meeting on the field since then. The two exchanged words at several points during the game, and Ramsey had a WWE-worthy tackle and body slam on Tate in the fourth quarter, but things really heated up after the final whistle when, according to reports, Tate and Ramsey began swinging at each other.

The result was a large brawl at midfield.

Tate was not made available to the media after the game.

"To be honest I don’t know what happened, said center Nick Gates, who was seen in the middle of the scrum. "I was just trying to protect my teammate."

Other players were mum on the situation as well.

But what did Joe Judge say about it?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not much.

"I have to find out the details about it," Judge said. "Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes. I’m going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything."

He did add: "We don’t want to have what happened at the end of the game happen. That’s not who we want to be as a team."

Did Judge talk to Tate about his situation with Ramsey in the days before the game?

He declined to say.

"Golden is a competitive guy and we talk to all of our players every week about different things," Judge said. "I’ll keep the conversations between me and the players between me and the players."

Why did rookie Matt Peart replace Cam Fleming on the final drive of the first half?

Judge said it was simply a case of rotating players and getting Peart some snaps. Fleming returned to his starting spot and played the rest of the game.

Did the Giants find a starting cornerback?

Possibly. Isaac Yiadom started at the position but was replaced by Ryan Lewis, who played well. "We don’t hold a lot of value to so-called depth charts," Judge said of Lewis being called a third-stringer. By next week he might very well be otherwise.

How did the Giants handle Aaron Donald?

They held the All-Pro defensive lineman to just two tackles, two quarterback hits and a half of a sack. "We had a plan for Donald and I think we executed the plan," Gates said. "We tried to get two guys on him as often as we could and we played pretty well." Gates and Donald even exchanged some shoves that drew offsetting penalties after one play, perhaps more an indication that the Giants were frustrating Donald than that Gates was standing up to him. "We just got into it," Gates said. "Emotions get high out there."