It looks like Golden Tate is still grounded.

Two days after being excused from practice, and a day after practicing with the scout team, the Giants' embittered wide receiver received no vote of confidence from his coach. Joe Judge, whose team-first attitude has put him at odds with a 32-year-old receiver who feels he should be a bigger part of the offense, left open the possibility that Tate could be declared inactive on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Asked directly if Tate would be benched, Judge was terse: "I’m going to discuss a lot of possibilities today after practice."

Asked a similar question a different way: "We still have an entire day of practice to go through today. We’ll evaluate everything and make decisions on the back end of today of what we’re going to do going through the weekend," Judge said.

What happened during that practice, though, did not bode well for Tate’s chances.

On Friday, he again donned the red scout team pinny, going up against James Bradberry in the role of Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, the cornerback said.

Judge, though, wouldn’t concede the peculiarity of the situation – namely, having one of your top receivers on the scout team two days in a row, and on the last practice day before a game.

"All of our players play with the scout team at some point or another," he said. "We have limited numbers, so everyone rotates on through. In addition to that, we have practice squad players that work in with our ones as well. With limited numbers out there, we roll guys as much as possible. Especially on a day like Thursday, which is a heavy passing day for us. It’s third down, it’s some red area, it’s two-minute. We roll all of our skill players equally on both sides."

Asked if this sort of thing was usual, Bradberry was succinct and a little coy, but ultimately acknowledged that this was far from business as usual. "It’s a little different," he said with a smirk.

It is, in all, the continuation of a saga that officially began on Monday but has been brewing for longer. It was Monday, though, when Tate, frustrated with his lack of targets, caught a ball, turned to the Giants sideline, and screamed at them to "Throw me the damn ball!" Later in the game, after his touchdown, he appeared to search out the ESPN cameras to say the same thing. Tate’s wife, Elise, also took to Instagram to complain about the situation, though that post later disappeared (Instagram stories – the medium she was using – delete automatically after 24 hours, and it’s not clear if she or the app took it down). Tate has been targeted six times in three games but has scored two touchdowns in the last two contests. He’s far behind Darius Slayton (32 catches over 56 targets) and tight end Evan Engram (31 catches in 54 targets) when it comes to in-game action. He has 22 catches in 29 targets – mostly in line with Sterling Shepard, who has missed 4 ½ games.

The result of all this was predictable, given Judge’s philosophy, if stern: The two spoke "at length," Tate did not practice Wednesday, and the punishment has continued. Media requested to speak to Tate, as he hasn’t spoken in weeks, but the Giants did not make him available.

Bradberry, at least, got to see Tate catch a few balls.

"It gave me a good example of what I’m going to see on Sunday," Bradberry said. "Golden, he’s a veteran guy. He runs good routes. He has a savviness to him. He knows how to get open."

Sure. But for Tate, that’s exactly the issue.

Injury updates. Giants guard Will Hernandez will be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but Joe Judge said there are still more hurdles to overcome before he can play – meaning that Sunday’s game is all but out of the question. Shane Lemieux, who started last week in his place will likely reprise the role...RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game.