The process of replacing Odell Beckham Jr. has begun.

The Giants agreed to a four-year deal with veteran wide receiver Golden Tate on Thursday, a source confirmed. Tate’s agent tweeted the news and ESPN reported that the contract is worth $37.5 million with $23 million guaranteed.

For that the Giants get a 31-year-old receiver who had 90 or more receptions in each season from 2014-17 with the Lions and had 74 catches in 2018 while playing for the Lions and Eagles. He also caught seven passes and a touchdown for the Eagles in the playoffs in January, including the game-winning score in the divisional round against the Bears.

The addition gives the Giants another established receiver on their roster, something that had been missing since Beckham was traded to the Browns earlier this week. Now Eli Manning’s primary passing targets for 2019 look to include Tate, Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman, along with tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.