TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants and Golden Tate agree to four-year deal, source says

The signing, worth a reported $37.5 million, comes less than two days after the Giants traded star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

Golden Tate of the Eagles celebrates with fans

Golden Tate of the Eagles celebrates with fans after beating the Redskins at FedExField on Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Will Newton

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The process of replacing Odell Beckham Jr. has begun.

The Giants agreed to a four-year deal with veteran wide receiver Golden Tate on Thursday, a source confirmed. Tate’s agent tweeted the news and ESPN reported that the contract is worth $37.5 million with $23 million guaranteed.

For that the Giants get a 31-year-old receiver who had 90 or more receptions in each season from 2014-17 with the Lions and had 74 catches in 2018 while playing for the Lions and Eagles. He also caught seven passes and a touchdown for the Eagles in the playoffs in January, including the game-winning score in the divisional round against the Bears.

The addition gives the Giants another established receiver on their roster, something that had been missing since Beckham was traded to the Browns earlier this week. Now Eli Manning’s primary passing targets for 2019 look to include Tate, Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman, along with tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks head coach David Fizdale in the fourth Fiz: Knicks will be attractive free-agent destination
From left, Peter Rosenberg, Michael Kay and Don How Kay would celebrate if his show tops Francesa's
Phil Simms on the set of Showtime's "Inside Simms weighs in on OBJ trade, Giants' 2019 outlook
Hofstra guard JaKayla Brown shoots the ball during Hofstra upsets JMU in CAA women's quarterfinal
Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the dugout before MLB, players agree to rule changes and CBA talks
The Islanders' Ryan Pulock celebrates his first-period goal Isles look to add separation in standings vs. Canadiens