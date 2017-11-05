Grading the Giants: Too many miscues on offense

OFFENSE: D

The raw numbers were almost decent. Eli Manning was responsible for two turnovers, one on a lost fumble and another on an interception, while rookie RB Wayne Gallman also fumbled. The two fumbles came on possessions when the Giants were moving the ball, too. The Giants allowed just two sacks, but both resulted in Manning putting the ball on the ground. Sterling Shepard returned to catch 5 passes for 70 yards. Orleans Darkwa ran for 71 yards on 16 carries.

DEFENSE: F

The Giants are now Jared Goff’s Pro Bowl resume. The second-year quarterback threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns without an interception or a sack. In fact he was only hit twice. The Giants gave up seven plays of 20 yards or more, none as costly as the third-and-33 conversion for a 52-yard touchdown. In a span of three offensive snaps in the second quarter the Rams racked up 123 yards and two touchdowns to put the game away. RB Todd Gurley had 104 all-purpose offensive yards and two rushing touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

It seemed as if the Rams were just toying with the Giants when Pharoh Cooper did an unnecessary pirouette before embarking on his 30-yard punt return. He had another long one, too, that was called back on a penalty against the Rams. Brad Wing had a punt blocked that set up a Rams touchdown in the third quarter. First-year kicker Aldrick Rosas connected on a 50-yard field goal, but he also missed a 45-yarder wide right to continue his inconsistent season.

COACHING: F

Coming off a bye week, Ben McAdoo wanted his team to “flush” the first half of the season and focus on improving. Instead, it seems like they took a huge step backward down the drain. The miscommunications in the secondary were numerous and costly and the lack of personnel (Janoris Jenkins suspended, Donte Deayon inactive) was not much of an excuse. The Giants simply did not look ready to play despite what McAdoo had called another great week of preparation. Getting the team to translate those mid-week efforts to Sundays should be his priority, yet each week it seems they leave their best on their practice field.