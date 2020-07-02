Giants name Huntington graduate Hannah Burnett first full-time female scout

Hannah Burnett was a three-sport athlete at Huntington High School less than a decade ago.

Now, she is the Giants' first full-time female scout.

Burnett, 25, was announced as the organization’s new Midlands Scout on Thursday in a dispatch on the team’s website. She comes to the Giants after 19 months working in the Falcons’ scouting department.

“The only thing I care about is for us to win the Super Bowl,” Burnett said in the team website’s post. “Our main goal as a team is to win a Super Bowl. That's my goal, that's everybody's goal.”

Burnett played soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Huntington before attending UMass on a lacrosse scholarship. There, she captained the team two seasons and was twice selected all-conference in the Atlantic 10.

She landed an internship with the Bills before her senior year and, after graduating in the spring of 2018, took a position in the NFL office before being hired by the Falcons.

“To be able to be part of a team again that's working toward one common goal is what I've been doing my whole life. I've always been a part of a team,” Burnett said. “It's helped me transition into the NFL.”

Of being the first Giants’ first female scout, she said “I completely understand and am aware that this is an awesome opportunity, and it's important for females in the league. But . . . I just want to be the best area scout that I can.”

Hiring Burnett was just one of several front-office moves made by Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Dr. Lani Lawrence was named director of wellness and clinical services; Ed Triggs moves from football operations coordinator to director of football operations; Ty Siam becomes director of football data & innovation; Courtney Kennedy was named football data analyst; Marquis Pendleton was promoted to full-time scout; Blaise Bell is the new BLESTO scout; Craig Fitzgerald is the new director of strength and performance; Sam Coad was named performance manager/assistant strength coach; and Nick Williams joins the coaching staff as offensive assistant.