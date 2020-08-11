Hilary Tisch, the daughter of Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died on Monday. She was 36.

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” Steve Tisch said in a family statement. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives.”

Tisch added that his daughter “like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could.”

Hilary Anne Tisch was a jewelry designer and gemologist, and one of the founding partners of Doen, a Los Angeles-based brand. In her biography for the company, Hilary wrote that in addition to antique jewelry, her passions included "discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new. I am usually drawn to unique and special pieces that appear modern despite their age."

Hilary also volunteered with the nonprofit group Operation Smile with her father and siblings to provide free surgeries to those with cleft lips and cleft palates.

“We love and will miss her dearly,” Steve Tisch said. “Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

In addition to her father Steve, Hilary is survived by her mother, Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch.

“On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. "Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort.”