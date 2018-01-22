TODAY'S PAPER
History of Giants coaches

Pat Shurmur recently was named the 18th head coach of the New York Giants. Here's a look at the team's head coaches since the franchise's inception in 1925.

BOB FOLWELL

Tenure: 1925 Record: 8-4-0 Highlights: Folwell coached the
Photo Credit: Library of Congress

Tenure: 1925

Record: 8-4-0

Highlights: Folwell coached the Giants to an 11-6 mark in the franchise's first season, including non-league games.

DOC ALEXANDER

Tenure: 1926

Record: 8-4-1

Highlights: Alexander served as a player/coach in 1926, starting 11 of 13 games for the Giants.

EARL POTTEIGER

Tenure: 1927-28

Record: 15-8-3

Highlights: Another player/coach, Potteiger was in charge of the Giants when the franchise won its first NFL championship in 1926.

LeROY ANDREWS

Tenure: 1929-30

Record: 24-5-1

Highlights: A former player himself, Andrews helped lead the Giants to back-to-back second place finishes in his two seasons in charge.

BENNY FRIEDMAN

Tenure: 1930 Record: 2-0-0 Highlights: Friedman was named
Photo Credit: AP

Tenure: 1930
Record: 2-0-0
Highlights: Friedman was named co-coach with Steve Owen at the end of the 1930 season. The Giants beat Frankford and the Brooklyn Dodgers in his two games.

STEVE OWEN

Tenure: 1930-53 Record: 151-100-17 Highlights: Owen became the
Photo Credit: AP

Tenure: 1930-53
Record: 151-100-17
Highlights: Owen became the head coach of the Giants after a handshake agreement with the Maras. He was a player-coach at the end of 1930 and in 1931 before retiring as a player. The Giants won championships in 1934 and 1938 under Owen. He was also named the Sporting News Coach of the Year in 1950 after leading the Giants to a 10-2 record.

JIM LEE HOWELL

Tenure: 1954-60 Record: 53-27-4 Highlights: Howell brought in
Photo Credit: UPI

Tenure: 1954-60
Record: 53-27-4
Highlights: Howell brought in a great deal of talent during his time as head coach: Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry were his coordinators, and among the Hall of Famers on his rosters were Frank Gifford and Don Maynard. The Giants won the NFL Championship against the Bears in 1956.

ALLIE SHERMAN

Tenure: 1961-68 Record: 57-51-4 Highlights: Sherman was the
Photo Credit: AP Photo/

Tenure: 1961-68
Record: 57-51-4
Highlights: Sherman was the first NFL coach to win back-to-back Coach of the Year honors, in 1961 and 1962. The Giants made three appearances in the NFL Championship game under Sherman, but lost all three.

ALEX WEBSTER

Tenure: 1969-73 Record: 29-40-1 Highlights: Four seasons after
Photo Credit: Handout

Tenure: 1969-73
Record: 29-40-1
Highlights: Four seasons after being named the UPI Coach of the Year in 1970, Webster was forced to resign following the 1973 season after a 2-11-1 record.

BILL ARNSPARGER

Tenure: 1974-76 Record: 7-28-0 Highlights: Arnsbarger holds the
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Bill Hudson

Tenure: 1974-76
Record: 7-28-0
Highlights: Arnsbarger holds the lowest winning percentage of any coach in Giants history. He was fired during the 1976 season after a 0-7 start.

JOHN McVAY

Tenure: 1976-78 Record: 14-23-0 Highlights: McVay's brief stint
Photo Credit: AP

Tenure: 1976-78
Record: 14-23-0
Highlights: McVay's brief stint with the Giants was marked by a loss to the Eagles in the 1978 "Miracle at the Meadowlands."

RAY PERKINS

Tenure: 1979-82 Record: 23-34-0 Highlights: Perkins formed an
Photo Credit: AP

Tenure: 1979-82
Record: 23-34-0
Highlights: Perkins formed an impressive coaching tree during his four seasons, hiring Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel as assistants. He left for Alabama in Dec. 1982.

BILL PARCELLS

Tenure: 1983-90 Record: 77-49-1 Highlights: After a slow
Photo Credit: AP

Tenure: 1983-90
Record: 77-49-1
Highlights: After a slow start to his head-coaching career, Parcells led the Giants to a 14-2 record and Super Bowl title in 1986. They returned to win another Super Bowl in 1990. He'd then retire -- temporarily -- due to health problems.

RAY HANDLEY

Tenure: 1991-92 Record: 14-18-0 Highlights: The Giants suffered
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

Tenure: 1991-92
Record: 14-18-0
Highlights: The Giants suffered in Handley's two seasons, going from a Super Bowl title the year before his hiring to a 6-10 record in Handley's final season.

DAN REEVES

Tenure: 1993-96 Record: 31-33-0 Highlights: Reeves oversaw a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul Bereswill

Tenure: 1993-96
Record: 31-33-0
Highlights: Reeves oversaw a major turnaround his first year with the Giants, coaching them to an 11-5 record. He was named Coach of the Year by several different media in 1993 because of the five-win improvement. Three seasons later, he was fired after back-to-back losing seasons.

JIM FASSEL

Tenure: 1997-2003 Record: 58-53-1 Highlights: Fassel's Giants routed
Photo Credit: Newsday/Paul J. Bereswill

Tenure: 1997-2003
Record: 58-53-1
Highlights: Fassel's Giants routed the Vikings 41-0 in the 2000 NFC Championship game, several weeks after he had guaranteed his 7-4 team would make the playoffs. However, his two most memorable games were both losses: a loss in the 2000 Super Bowl to the Ravens, and a 39-38 loss to the 49ers in the 2002 playoffs.

TOM COUGHLIN

Tenure: 2004-2015 Record: 102-90 Highlights: Coughlin led the
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ari Mintz

Tenure: 2004-2015
Record: 102-90
Highlights: Coughlin led the Giants to a victory over the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Coughlin's Giants again met up with the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, and again, the Giants came out on top, 21-17.

BEN McADOO

Tenure: 2016-2017 Record: 13-15 Highlights: McAdoo took over
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Tenure: 2016-2017
Record: 13-15
Highlights: McAdoo took over for Coughlin after serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2014-15. The Giants made the playoffs in McAdoo's first season, finishing 11-5, but a 2-10 start to 2017 led to McAdoo's firing during the season..

