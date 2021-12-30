The Giants may have to depend on Isaiah Wilson for help at right tackle on Sunday. According to his position coach, dependability doesn’t seem to be Wilson’s strongest asset.

With Matt Peart on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, Korey Cunningham just added to COVID reserve on Thursday, and Nate Solder just coming back from COVID, the team is exceptionally thin at that key spot on the offensive line. Twice already this week Joe Judge has dropped Wilson’s name as a possibility to help fill the void. Offensive line coach Rob Sale, though, sounded less than enthusiastic about the former first-round pick with the spotty past who has been on the Giants’ practice squad most of the season.

After issuing a sour and exasperated "next question" when first asked about Wilson Thursday, Sale was pressed on his impressions of the 22-year-old who had been out of football for about a year before the Giants signed him.

"Be dependable," Sale said through gritted teeth. "Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable . . . We have to get better [at that]."

If Solder can return in time for Sunday’s game the Giants may not need Wilson, who was activated for the game against the Eagles but did not play. Solder was back on the field with trainers on Thursday, his first day back in the building since testing positive on Saturday.

"I wouldn’t say anything [Thursday] would rule him in or out for Sunday," Judge said of Solder, who was listed as limited as part of the post-COVID ramp-up procedure. "We’ll see how everything shakes out."

If Solder can’t play, though, Wilson could be pressed into service. Devery Hamilton and Derrick Kelly are other options on the practice squad who might be promoted and potentially start against the Bears. Sale, for his part, did not sound confident in putting Wilson on the field.

"Every day we’re pouring into him to get better," Sale sighed. "Every day is a new day."

Notes & quotes: Sale had no comment on the reports that he will be leaving the Giants to take the offensive line coaching job at the University of Florida in the coming weeks. Judge declined to comment on that earlier this week . . . Besides Cunningham the Giants also placed WR Darius Slayton and practice squad LB Omari Cobb on COVID reserve . . . Starting CB Adoree’ Jackson cleared COVID protocols earlier in the week and said he feels well enough to play Sunday. Jackson missed two previous games with a quad injury but said the COVID diagnosis was a "blessing in disguise" that allowed that injury to heal. He was limited on Thursday . . . C Billy Price missed a second straight practice because of a personal matter.