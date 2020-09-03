One of the highlights in Giants training camp was watching the matchup between tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers. The two playmakers for the team would go head-to-head multiple times in each practice, generally splitting successes between them. Sometimes Engram would make a dazzling catch, other times Peppers would break one up.

Turns out Peppers liked it too.

“Seeing him every day definitely helps me,” Peppers said on Thursday. “A tight end who has 4.4 speed, is quick, can go up and high-point the ball, has great breaks, great routes, it’s only going to make me better. I take the challenge head-on each and every day and I know he does as well to just go out and compete and make each other better. That’s the beauty of it.”

Peppers was not as enthusiastic about how their summer-long duel ended. That came in Thursday’s scrimmage when, on fourth-and-6 from the 11, Daniel Jones found Engram for a completion with Peppers on the tight end’s back. Because it was not a live tackling period, Peppers eased off when the ball arrived, but Engram finished the play by turning up into the end zone. The officials signaled touchdown and the extra-point was kicked.

“You guys know that’s a lie!” Peppers said. “If that’s live, that’s a tackle. We’re a week away so I’m not going to do anything to clip his heels or anything. We need that guy. But people who know the circumstances know that’s a tackle.”

The answer then morphed into a mini-tirade on the state of the NFL.

“Hey, in this league, they want to see points scored, man,” Peppers said. “We know what we’re up against. It is what it is. But in my book that’s a tackle.”

Saquon Barkley followed Peppers’ interview on the Zoom session and before he could be asked a question he said simply: “Touchdown.”

Peppers jazzed for Ryan's arrival

Peppers had fun against a player who was with the team all camp in Engram. Now he is looking forward to playing with someone who has yet to formally arrive.

Defensive back Logan Ryan is expected to have his physical and sign his contract with the Giants on Friday morning.

“I’m a Jersey guy, he’s a Jersey guy,” Peppers said. “I don’t know him personally but obviously I know of him, have heard of him, and he's had a very productive career wherever he has been. I definitely think it’s a great acquisition and he’ll definitely help the team.”