Jabrill Peppers was named one of the Giants’ six captains this week. That should come as no surprise. The starting safety is one of their top players and a fiery person who brings quality leadership to the locker room and the field.

The wrinkle, though, is that Peppers isn’t a captain on defense. He was voted a special teams captain. And while that may seem like a secondary role for him or any other established player on the roster, when it comes to these Giants, it’s one of the most important jobs they can have.

“I mean, Bill Belichick coached special teams here and on the punt team there was a guy named Lawrence Taylor,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said on Thursday. “If a guy named Lawrence Taylor who is arguably the greatest football player of all time, at least on the defensive side, can play on special teams, I don’t see it being [a slight]. It’s a part of playing the game. It’s a part of winning. You want to put your best foot forward in every phase.”

Peppers may be a big part of that philosophy… in every phase. Not only does he figure to play a key role as a returner on special teams, he may even see a few snaps on offense. It could be like going back to college, where Peppers was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country and a Heisman finalist at Michigan. In college, he returned 39 punts and 18 kickoffs, caught 10 passes, and ran the ball 45 times to score six touchdowns total.

The Giants would like to tap into that.

“I wouldn’t limit anything we do with Jabrill to be honest,” head coach Joe Judge said on Thursday. “If he can add something to our team, whether it is a situational play, whether it is as a full-time player in a certain area of the field, absolutely. Anyone who can help the team, I have no problem doing it.”

Judge has experience with players who contributed to all three phases.

“Guys like Troy Brown who played both ways or Julian Edelman,” Judge said. “Jules played nickel on the defense in the last drive of the AFC Championship Game in 2011. Then he flipped over and played receiver on offense, he was a punt returner, he covered kicks. It’s kind of whatever it takes. One of the phrases we use with players all of the time is ‘the more you can do, the more valuable you are to the team.’”

All teams say that. Few actually mean it.

The Giants have shied away from regularly using starters in exposed special teams roles in recent years. Yes, they are the team that put Lawrence Taylor on extra point protection lines. But they also are the team that derailed Jason Sehorn’s career when he hurt his knee on a kickoff return in a preseason game. And while Peppers had just four punt returns and one kickoff return for the Giants last year, it was that one kickoff return that ended his season with a broken bone in his back.

That’s not something Judge fears.

“To me, it’s football,” Judge said. “Football players who love the game will play in any phase with the same amount of passion and effectiveness because they want to win the game.”

Peppers qualifies for that.

Judge joked that there is another impetus to push Peppers toward areas of the field besides safety.

“He’s the kid in the classroom who won’t sit still and keeps wiggling so you have to keep him busy all the time otherwise he gets disruptive,” Judge said. “His involvement in special teams a lot of times is just to make sure he stays out of the other coaches’ hair for about 10 minutes of each period.”

Judge wants to make sure Peppers gives opposing coaches something to worry about instead.