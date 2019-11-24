CHICAGO – Jabrill Peppers will have an MRI on his hip to determine the extent of an injury he suffered on the final play of the first half in Sunday’s 19-14 loss to the Bears.

"I'm tough, man,” the safety said after the game. “I just hope it's something that I can tough through."

Yes, Peppers wants to be on the field for as much of the rest of the season as he can possibly experience. Even with the Giants at a listless 2-9 and on a seven-game losing streak, he said he would prefer to play – even with pain – than be sidelined for a game or two or maybe even the rest of the season.

“I don't care about the record, man, it's just about us showing that we belong in this league,” Peppers said. “Me personally, I've got a lot to prove. I want to win, and it sucks, but I'm not gonna hold my head [down]. I'm gonna keep coming out there, keep showing everybody that this is gonna be what you're gonna get.”

Peppers suffered the injury when he was hit hard on a kickoff return on the final play of the first half. He said he lobbied to return the kickoff because he had a 41-yard punt return earlier and was “feeling it.”

After the game, Peppers was one of the last players to leave the locker room. He moved gingerly, groaning and exhaling in what seemed to be a lot of discomfort as he dressed.

It was the look of someone who might not play again this season, even if his spirit is determined to try to do so.

“We don't have the numbers in the win column, but the guys in here, we take it personal, and we're gonna go out each and every Sunday and prove to everybody that we belong in this league,” Peppers said.

And if he can, he intends to join them.