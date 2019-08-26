Consider Thursday Long Island’s last stand.

With Giants cut day looming on Saturday, the preseason finale against the Patriots Thursday will be one final chance for Babylon’s Jake Carlock and Seaford’s James O’Hagan to make their mark, either for this team or the 31 other ones who will be looking to round out their roster come Sunday. It could mean an outside chance at living an NFL dream, a shot at the practice squad, or a return to regular life. The ramifications aren’t lost on either of them, though there’s very little they can do about it now — other than turn some heads, that is.

“You just dive right in,” O’Hagan said. “What’s the sense of worrying about something that really is not up to you? At the end of the day, it is on me to do my job and try to make this team and everything like that. It’s up to other people to decide my fate.”

O’Hagan, the center, hasn’t seen much playing time of late, and neither really has Carlock, who did impress in the first preseason game with a pick-6. That likely changes Thursday, as the Giants hold out their starters for the last tune-up. Pat Shurmur, though, said that no decisions have been made yet on his bubble players, and implied that surprises can still happen.

“Right now, we really don’t have a depth chart, so I wouldn’t say who’s at the bottom of the roster,” he said. “I will say this. We sort of know who’s at the top of the roster. Everybody beyond that, and especially all of the guys that play in Thursday’s game, certainly have a chance to impress us in a way where they can make our football team. I think that’s still where we’re at roster wise. We have a lot of guys competing for the 53 spots.”

Carlock, particularly, could at least have a shot at the practice squad, though in an ideal world, Saturday’s cut day will be spent preparing for Sunday’s Giants practice, he said.

“This journey has been pretty crazy,” he said. “It comes quick and it’s fast and I have to attack every day the same or else the journey is going to be over before I know it. It’s been a lot of fun. Emotional and whatnot but it’s been a blast for sure.”

Regardless, this has been a life-changing experience, O’Hagan said. He just hopes to represent Seaford well.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “Coming from a small town . . . you don’t get to experience a lot of this stuff and when one guy does it, or one girl does it, it means the world to the community because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing where you came from.”

Injury updates. WR Darius Slayton tweaked his hamstring for the second time this training camp and did not practice . . . Golden Tate (concussion) will play Thursday if he’s passed concussion protocol, Shurmur said.