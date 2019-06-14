Jake Carlock may be the last of the Pioneers. At least, when it comes to the NFL.

The LIU Post product is an undrafted free agent with the Giants, working to become just the 10th player from the school to make a regular-season roster and play in an NFL game, the first since running back Ian Smart in 2004.

“It’s exciting to represent them,” said Carlock, who has been spotted walking around the Giants' facility in gold and green T-shirts from his alma mater. “It’s a great school.”

What could make him the last? Well, the football team at LIU Post now represents all of LIU and is making the jump from Division II to FCS. The players are no longer the Pioneers; that team nickname is joining the Conestoga wagon and the musket rifle in the history bin. Beginning this fall, they’ll be the Sharks.

Carlock spent just two years at LIU Post. The Babylon native was a transfer from Stony Brook University, but in that short time, the school and the team made a deep imprint on him.

“Coach [Bryan] Collins, I can’t thank him enough for bringing me in and they treated me like family from day one,” Carlock said. “I really bought into what they were selling.”

As the football program at LIU moves upward in competition, it will also have to recruit higher levels of players to be successful. That should mean more opportunities to send players to the NFL. Division II players in the NFL are a rarity, while FCS players are fairly common, so there could be others who follow Carlock’s journey from Brookville to the pros.

But they won’t be what Carlock was: A Pioneer.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s pretty cool,” Carlock said. “Hopefully there will be some Sharks in the NFL soon, too.”