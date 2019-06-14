TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants' Jake Carlock may be last LIU Post Pioneer in NFL

LIU Post defensive back Jake Carlock looks on

LIU Post defensive back Jake Carlock looks on against American International College during a football game at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Jake Carlock may be the last of the Pioneers. At least, when it comes to the NFL.

The LIU Post product is an undrafted free agent with the Giants, working to become just the 10th player from the school to make a regular-season roster and play in an NFL game, the first since running back Ian Smart in 2004.

“It’s exciting to represent them,” said Carlock, who has been spotted walking around the Giants' facility in gold and green T-shirts from his alma mater. “It’s a great school.”

What could make him the last? Well, the football team at LIU Post now represents all of LIU and is making the jump from Division II to FCS. The players are no longer the Pioneers; that team nickname is joining the Conestoga wagon and the musket rifle in the history bin. Beginning this fall, they’ll be the Sharks.

Carlock spent just two years at LIU Post. The Babylon native was a transfer from Stony Brook University, but in that short time, the school and the team made a deep imprint on him.

“Coach [Bryan] Collins, I can’t thank him enough for bringing me in and they treated me like family from day one,” Carlock said. “I really bought into what they were selling.”

As the football program at LIU moves upward in competition, it will also have to recruit higher levels of players to be successful. That should mean more opportunities to send players to the NFL. Division II players in the NFL are a rarity, while FCS players are fairly common, so there could be others who follow Carlock’s journey from Brookville to the pros.

But they won’t be what Carlock was: A Pioneer.

“It’s pretty cool,” Carlock said. “Hopefully there will be some Sharks in the NFL soon, too.”

Players from LIU Post (formerly C.W. Post) who played in the NFL

Tom Cassese, Broncos, 1967

Jim LeClair, Broncos, 1967-68

John Mohring,Browns/Lions, 1980

Joe Chetti, Bills, 1987*

Sean Dowling, Bills, 1987*

James Eaddy, Bengals, 1987*

Al Steinfeld, Chiefs/Oilers/Giants, 1982-83

Perry Klein, Falcons, 1994-95

Ian Smart, Bucs, 2004

*-replacement players during 1987 NFL strike

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

This Newsday composite image shows Giants linebacker Jake How the Giants' two LIers plan to spend their time off
Former WFAN sports talk radio celebrity Craig Carton Craig Carton: I believe in redemption
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders skates against the Herrmann: Eberle sees in Isles what Tavares could not
Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence participates in a Giants first-rounders Lawrence, Baker sign rookie deals
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates his first-period Isles re-sign Jordan Eberle to five-year deal
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman has workout for a half Hofstra's Wright-Foreman hopes to hear his name at NBA Draft
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search