When an undrafted rookie from a Division II program on Long Island switches positions at the NFL level and plays in his first preseason game, expectations should not be high.

Jake Carlock shattered them.

The LIU Post product and Babylon native was the star of the second half for the Giants. He jumped high in the air to tip a pass from Jets quarterback Davis Webb, caught the ball as it came back toward the ground for an interception, then returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. The score with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter gave the Giants a nine-point lead in their 31-22 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Carlock, who played defensive back at Post before transitioning to outside linebacker with the Giants, had been making somewhat similar plays in practice recently.

“He is a ball of energy,” linebackers coach Mike Dawson said last week. “He’s a million miles an hour when he practices, you see him flying all over the place, he’s batting down passes. He looked like a DB the other day, batted down a couple passes. He’s doing some different things like that.”

Thursday night’s play, though, was his best of the summer. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for him.

Carlock still faces an uphill battle to make the Giants’ 53-man roster. But plays like the one on Thursday — and the ones in practices—will help his case.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He’s a guy that you want to see success from because he works so hard at it,” Dawson said. “He’s obviously giving up some size, but he’s a ball of muscle… He’s a rocked up guy, plays physical, flies around and throws his body in there, and that makes up for some of that size.”

It did on Thursday.