Jake Carlock’s 59-yard tip-drill pick-six in the Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday night certainly turned heads. The undrafted Long Islander found his way onto highlight reels across television, got the entire Giants’ sideline fired up and was a bit of a media darling in the locker room after the game.

But for Victor Ochi and Chuck Priore, Carlock’s big moment was nothing new.

Indeed, the Babylon native who spent his first three years of college at Stony Brook before finishing up at LIU Post had tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage, caught the ball off his own tip and sprinted down the sideline to the end zone once before in his career.

“Buddy made the same exact play his first camp in stony,” Ochi, the Valley Stream native and former Stony Brook edge rusher, tweeted during Thursday night’s game.

Buddy made the same exact play his first camp in stony pic.twitter.com/1Zf4aPP8Bx — vic ochi (@Vochi91) Aug 220, 2019

Carlock enrolled at Stony Brook in 2014 — two years before Ochi would embark on an NFL career as an undrafted rookie — after twice being named to Newsday’s All-Long Island football first team. He redshirted his first year, then played two seasons before transferring to LIU Post after the 2016 season to pursue a post-playing career in education.

The Giants, Carlock's favorite team growing up, called him this past April to alter that career path and sign him to their training camp roster.

Priore, at Stony Brook media day on Friday, smiled when asked about Carlock’s play and Ochi’s recollection of that training camp five years ago.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s funny, because I do remember the play specifically,” said Priore, the Seawolves' head coach. “And that’s when we knew he was going to be a great athlete and a good football player.”

Priore called Carlock’s touchdown “pretty cool” and knows the impact of that play goes well beyond simply helping Carlock’s chances to make the Giants.

“Having him here as a player, he represented correctly, went to Post and had a great finish to his career,” Priore said. “And having Long Island people succeed in the NFL is as crucial for high school football and identification with success.”