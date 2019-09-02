TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Jake Carlock signs with Giants' practice squad

New York Giants defensive back Jake Carlock #52

New York Giants defensive back Jake Carlock #52 greets his fans following the Giants victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Aug 16th, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Jake Carlock gets to keep showing up.

The linebacker from Babylon who played at LIU Post and Stony Brook University will continue his NFL journey as a member of the Giants’ practice squad. He signed a contract with the team on Sunday to become part of the 10-man group that will train with the 53 players on the active roster beginning Monday. Practice squad players cannot play in games, but they often are elevated to the active roster during the year as injuries and other roster needs present themselves.

If the NFL were a house, the practice squad would be the mudroom -- not quite inside, but not outside either.  For Carlock, who was signed as an undrafted free agent from a Division II program and asked to learn a new position at the NFL level (he was a defensive back in college), making the 53-man roster was always an extreme long shot, and he was waived during cutdowns on Saturday.

The practice squad will allow the Giants to continue developing him as a linebacker and a long snapper. And it will allow Carlock to continue his dream of playing in a regular season game at some point in the future.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

