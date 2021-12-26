'Welcome to the NFL, Jake,' Eagles tell Fromm

PHILADELPHIA — It was the chance of a lifetime, and Jake Fromm’s emotions matched the moment.
"I was juiced up," Fromm said of his mindset heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles — the first start of the recently signed Giants quarterback’s career. "I was excited. I was amped up and ready to go."
Unfortunately for Fromm, the performance didn’t match the expectation.
A week after seeing his first game action in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys, Fromm’s debut as a starter didn’t end well. In fact, he didn’t even make it to the fourth quarter. Midway through the third quarter of the Giants’ 34-10 loss, with his team trailing 13-3, coach Joe Judge benched Fromm and put in Mike Glennon.
"It’s not ideal. I wish I would have played better," said Fromm, who was 6-for-17 for 25 yards and a miserable 19.5 rating. He was sacked twice.
"It’s frustrating for myself. I wanted to represent myself, my family and of course this organization. It’s tough. I’m going to learn from it. I don’t think it gets much worse than that."
Well . . .
Glennon was supportive of his teammate, even though he was the one who had to take a seat at the beginning of the game.
"I reminded him before the game that he belongs here," said Glennon, who was 17-for-27 for 93 yards, one touchdown and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. "He’s had a lot of success leading up to this point. There’s a reason why he was such a decorated player coming out of Georgia and all the wins he had there. I just told him he’s here for a reason, that he belongs, and should go out and have fun."
It didn’t quite work out that way.
Fromm was 5-for-15 for 18 yards in the first half, with the Giants’ only points coming on Graham Gano’s 54-yard field goal in the second quarter.
"Obviously, I wish the ball would have [gone] exactly where I wanted it to," said Fromm, a fifth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2020. He was signed off the Bills’ practice squad after the Giants ruled out Daniel Jones for the rest of the season with a neck injury.
"I wanted to spread the ball around, complete [passes], move the chains,'' Fromm said. "We had short fields there a couple times early and needed to put up six points. I wanted to get in the end zone, and it didn’t happen. It’s frustrating."
He wasn’t entirely surprised by the benching.
"Just kind of told by [quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski] they were going to switch it up and put Mike in there," Fromm said. "That’s just frustrating for myself. I wish I would have gone in, handled my business, led us to victory, and then we’d be having a nice ride home."
Instead, he’ll try to learn from the experience.
"I’m going to grind, I’m going to work my tail off, get better and play better, like I know I can," he said. "I’m going to give everything I can to the guys on offense, to this team, and be the best man I can be from here on out."