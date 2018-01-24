The Giants will make James Bettcher their defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bettcher chose the Giants over the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reported.

Bettcher was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons after Todd Bowles left to become the Jets head coach. He was the team’s linebackers coach for two seasons before that.

The Cardinals, which ran a 3-4 defense under Bettcher, allowed the sixth-fewest yards last season (4,975).

Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio also was considered a strong candidate for the position.