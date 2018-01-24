TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 44° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 44° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

James Bettcher to be Giants defensive coordinator, report says

Bettcher was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator since 2015.

Defensive coordinator James Bettcher of the Cardinals walks

Defensive coordinator James Bettcher of the Cardinals walks out onto the field before the game against the Patriots at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Sept. 11, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Giants will make James Bettcher their defensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bettcher chose the Giants over the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reported.

Bettcher was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons after Todd Bowles left to become the Jets head coach. He was the team’s linebackers coach for two seasons before that.

The Cardinals, which ran a 3-4 defense under Bettcher, allowed the sixth-fewest yards last season (4,975).

Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio also was considered a strong candidate for the position.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's St. John’s falls to Creighton as losing streak hits nine
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shoots over Thunder center Dinwiddie’s three off target this time in Nets’ loss
D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets controls Russell takes his time to fit in with Nets
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis scores over Lakers forward Porzingis makes first All-Star team
Josh McCown of the Jets looks on from McCown wants to keep playing, and Jets may be best fit
Matt Harvey of the Mets must regain his Mets focusing on health of their rotation