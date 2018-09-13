Someone tried to compliment James Bettcher for his defense that allowed only two passes of 20 yards or more in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He was having none of that.

“Shoot, we don’t want any passes of 20 yards or more,” the defensive coordinator said. “That’s what I would say to our guys.”

And that’s the tone Bettcher seems to be setting with them, too. Coming off an impressive performance against the Jaguars, allowing just one offensive touchdown and not only shutting them out but shutting them down in the second half, Bettcher said he’s pleased with the progress.

“It was a better Wednesday than last week,” Bettcher said on Thursday of the previous day’s practice. “I felt great energy on the field. I think our guys are building confidence every day. At the end of the day, the years of experience of the players on the field doesn’t matter as much as their experience in snaps playing together. The more these guys play together, the better they’ll be able to play with each other and off each other. I can see that confidence growing day by day.”

Being better on a Wednesday isn’t as important as being better on a Sunday (although it certainly helps). The illustration of that growth and progress needs to make its way to Dallas for the game against the Cowboys.

It was there against the Jaguars, too.

“I love the energy and the effort we played with,” Bettcher said. “There are some plays on tape where the ball is on the sideline and I’m seeing eight, nine, 10-ish guys show up. That’s who we have to be.”

Notes & quotes: A visibly distraught Janoris Jenkins left practice early for what the team described as a “family situation.” The starting cornerback was consoled by coach Pat Shurmur before he left the field . . . WR Sterling Shepard (back) returned to practice after he was limited on Wednesday. “He’s fine,” Shurmur said. “Back spasms.” … LB Olivier Vernon (ankle) did not practice and worked on the side with trainers as he did on Wednesday. “He’s going to try to do a little more each day here and we’ll see where he is by the end of the week,” Shurmur said . . .The Giants signed OT Brian Mihalik to the practice squad and parted ways with LB Calvin Munson.