James Bradberry's bottom line too rich for Giants

James Bradberry was asked about all of the uncertainty that hovered over the Giants the day after their regular season ended – they had a general manager who was retiring and a head coach whose future was bleak – and how it would affect him.

"Me personally, I’m not worried about it," the cornerback said on Jan. 10. "I’ll just kind of wait it out and see what happens. As of right now I’m part of the team and that’s what I am looking forward to being next year, a part of this team."

Two months later he still is.

But this week, as the bells toll in a new league year on Wednesday, the frenzy of free agency negotiations begins to settle, and holes on each roster around the NFL become more glaring, that position may be more tenuous than ever.

Bradberry remains the Giant least likely to be a Giant when the players begin their voluntary offseason program in a few weeks and his high salary cap cost to the team means he may not even reach the end of the week. The Giants have been trying to trade him, hoping a team that has been shut out on the open market may want to add the Pro Bowler as a finishing piece to their secondary. If such a deal does not come together, the Giants may decide to cut him outright.

Bradberry knew that was a possibility when the organization began its overhaul, seeing general manager Dave Gettleman who had signed Bradberry in Carolina and then again in New York to the retirement door and firing Joe Judge, the head coach during Bradberry’s two seasons with the Giants. When Patrick Graham skipped out on a chance to remain as defensive coordinator with the Giants to take the same job with the Raiders, Bradberry’s chances to return became bleaker still.

He would certainly be one of the top players on the Giants’ defense were he to remain, but his $21.86 million salary cap number – the second-highest on the team behind defensive lineman Leonard Williams – makes his presence under his current contract nearly untenable. The fact that the Giants would save $12.1 million against the cap without Bradberry on the team makes his departure almost unavoidable. Williams, in the second year of his long-term deal with the Giants, would actually cost the Giants an extra $8.3 million against the cap were they to part ways with him than he will with them keeping him, which is why Bradberry is the likeliest man out.

The good news for Bradberry is that he will certainly have a job this coming season.

"Veteran players who are really good, I don’t think they really worry about it because they feel like someone would pick them up if they were to be released or a business decision were to happen where they weren’t part of the team they were on," he said back in January. "I don’t think they worry about it too much."

Bradberry certainly fits in that category. He is a commodity in a league that needs cornerbacks and someone will either hand the Giants a draft pick or two for his services or wait for the Giants to blink then swoop in and sign him as a free agent. Bradberry will be getting paid in 2022.

It’s just increasingly unlikely to be by the Giants.