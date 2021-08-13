When you get to a certain point in your career, the most important thing about preseason games is the socks.

That’s what sixth-year veteran and Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry said when asked what he hoped to take out of Saturday’s meeting with the Jets and the two exhibition contests that will follow it later this month. After training all offseason and throughout camp with thin, low-cut hosiery, it’s a chance for veterans to suit up their Sunday best. In the NFL, that means full-length socks as part of the uniform. Bradberry said it’s an adjustment getting a feel for running around with a different texture and thickness on your feet than you are accustomed to.

"It’s just getting used to the entire environment," he said.

The game uniforms take some adjusting to as well, Bradberry said. They are made of a much tighter mesh than the practice jerseys that have larger holes in them.

"You sweat a little more in your game jersey," he said.

Football? Nah. By this point in their careers most of the players who saw few if any snaps in Saturday’s game have that down pretty well. And the coaches already know what they can and can’t do. They’re not fighting for roster spots, and probably not even fighting for starting jobs.

These dress rehearsals, then, are more focused on practicing the peripheral elements of an NFL game rather than the game itself.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s is really about getting used to coming to the stadium and getting ready for the games," Bradberry said. "Having your prep. You have a favorite meal? You get your favorite meal in on gameday. You get used to the lights, the fans again."

Dexter Lawrence agreed. The third-year defensive tackle is entering his first slate of preseason games as an established player. The last time he played in one was his rookie year. Back then he was a first-round pick trying to impress his coaches and teammates. This time around he said he is focusing on something else.

"Honestly, what you take out of any preseason game or any scrimmage is honing on your skills, honing on the work that you put in, but also controlling your emotions," he said. "It’s a big crowd out there, so just honing on your emotions. You go out there and just get a feel for how things are going to be."

Not everyone needs that. Saquon Barkley has already been ruled out of Saturday’s preseason game and it seems unlikely that he’ll play in any of them this summer. Which is fine, really, since he hasn’t played in one since Aug. 9, 2018 when he was a rookie.

"I got like two carries," he recalled. "So, I wouldn’t really be worried about that if I didn’t play preseason."

Others, though, get a kick out of it.

"It’s a chance to go against some fresh new faces, some guys you’ve heard of and some guys you haven’t heard of, and get some realistic looks," nine-year veteran running back Alfred Morris said of his take on preseason games. "I enjoy them. They’re fun."

As for whether they play or not, that really isn’t their call.

"I’m a player, he’s a coach, and that’s the way it goes," Daniel Jones said of Joe Judge’s decision to hold him out of Saturday’s game. "My job is just to be ready."

Ready for the season. Ready for the opener. And ready to wear long socks.