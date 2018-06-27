TODAY'S PAPER
Janoris Jenkins’ brother charged with aggravated manslaughter

Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins speaks with the media during the first day of voluntary mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on April 24. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
The older brother of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, the Bergen County prosecutor’s office and Fair Lawn Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Rene’s body was found Tuesday in the Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home of the Giants player.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said William H. Jenkins, Jr. is in custody in Ontario County, New York, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ontario County district attorney James Ritts said William Jenkins, 34, was taken into custody at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Ontario County, near Rochester, on a parole violation. Ritts said William Jenkins awaits likely extradition by authorities in New Jersey.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office called Rene, 25, a family friend of Janoris Jenkins. Rene reportedly was a music producer and rapped under the pseudonym Trypps Beatz. A spokesman for the Bergen County medical examiner did not yet have autopsy results on Rene.

A Giants spokesman said Tuesday the team was “monitoring’’ the situation and had no additional comment on Wednesday.

Janoris Jenkins, 29, reportedly has been in Florida since the end of the team’s minicamp on June 14 and has not commented. His agents did not respond to requests for comment.

